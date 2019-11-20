Former President Obama Kicks-Off Greenbuild 2019

ATLANTA, GA — Former President Barack Obama kicked-off the 2019 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo – the world’s largest convening of leaders in sustainability – at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Obama joined Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council, for an hour-long moderated conversation about sustainability in the built environment, the direct link between climate change and global economic inequality, and the importance of leadership in shaping a sustainable agenda.

After being asked what he believes to be the “most compelling issue in the world today,” Obama responded by citing that two “directly connected” issues top his list – “climate change” and “global economic inequality.”

Obama went on to say, “The reason I say those two things are connected is that it is hard to figure out how we solve sustainability issues and deal with climate change if you also have huge gaps in wealth and opportunity and education... Because what happens — and we’re seeing this around the globe — is that as wealth gets more and more concentrated and more and more energy is used up by the few, the many become resentful and it undermines our sense of politics and a sense of community. It is hard for us then to mobilize the body politic around taking collective action.”

In the course of the conversation, Obama talked about how his experience as a parent has helped shape his decision-making. "“Parenting takes you outside of yourself … It reminds you that ultimately what is most important is what you are contributing… It humbles you, people don’t listen to you, you have to come up with new strategies to get things done.”

