GBCI Rolls Out ISSP Professional Credentials

ATLANTA, GA — Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) is officially adding two sustainability credentials to its suite of green business services. Originally developed by the International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP), GBCI will maintain, promote and deliver the ISSP Sustainability Associate (ISSP-SA) and ISSP Certified Sustainability Professional (ISSP-CSP). The credentials provide third-party verification of competency in the field of sustainability and recognize individuals committed to making the world more economically, socially and environmentally sustainable.

“Creating a sustainable future for all requires that we invest in, support and encourage a workforce with the skills and commitment that can get us there,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of GBCI and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). “The ISSP credentials recognize the leadership of individuals who are dedicated to making the world a more sustainable place economically, environmentally and socially.”

The ISSP credentials identify professionals with the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to work in the field of sustainability in every industry and region. ISSP-SA is designed for emerging sustainability professionals, including students, recent graduates or professionals looking to incorporate sustainability concepts into their career. ISSP-CSP designates an individual who has extensive experience in sustainability and who can demonstrate professional excellence in several key areas. Each credential is valid for two years and requires ongoing professional development.

Earning an ISSP credential demonstrates that a person has the skills and knowledge to plan, implement and evaluate the integration of sustainability into organizational culture and practices and is abreast of current issues, tools and techniques.

ISSP and GBCI first partnered in 2017 to promote green business and sustainability credentials. Now, GBCI will fully take over the maintenance and delivery of the ISSP credentials, which were designed based on research by hundreds of sustainability professionals and organizations. With project teams and professionals in 176 countries and territories around the world, GBCI will leverage its resources, capacity and experience to further enhance, scale and promote ISSP’s credentials globally.

The announcement was made at the Greenbuild International Conference & Expo during USGBC’s Corporate Sustainability Forum.

“GBCI credentials are recognized around the world as a symbol of excellence in sustainability performance and practice,” said Fabian Sack, ISSP-CSP, president of ISSP’s Governing Board.“GBCI’s delivery of ISSP’s credentials will further elevate sustainability leadership across sectors and bring a much-needed level of credibility to the growing field.”

GBCI is the premier organization for independently recognizing excellence in sustainability performance and practice globally. Through certification and credentialing standards, GBCI drives the adoption of green business practices, which foster global competitiveness and enhances environmental performance and human health benefits. Currently, GBCI has administered more than 204,000 professional credentials through programs like LEED AP, WELL AP, SITES AP and City Climate Planner.