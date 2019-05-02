ISH China and CIHE Opens Next Week

Visitors to the fair can expect to see the latest products and technologies from leading overseas brands, while many domestic suppliers, driven by eco-friendly policies in China, will showcase their latest innovations designed with environmental protection in mind. The full product spectrum on offer at ISH China & CIHE includes boilers & wall-hung boilers, burners, water heaters, electric heaters, water pumps, heat pumps, radiators, valves, pipes & fittings, control systems, cooling & heating systems, as well as products for floor heating, air-conditioning, fresh air, air purification, water purification, intelligent households, renewable energy and more.

Highlights at a Glance



• New Floor Cooling & Heating System Display Area in hall E4 which will include a live demonstration room

• Debut Clean Energy District Heating Area in hall W3 showcasing district heating and intelligent heating solutions

• Water Pump Zone featuring renowned worldwide water pump exhibitors in hall W1

• Overseas Area in halls E1 and W2 promoting global HVAC technologies

• German Pavilion presenting advanced HVAC solutions in hall E2



Leading International and Chinese Brands

In the Overseas Area, the likes of Ametek, Bode, Boilermag, Bowers Eclipse, Caleffi, Cewal, Cofi, Condevo, Cordivari, Giulinai, Groppalli, Heatmiser, Kane, KMC, Madas, Nordgas, Pedorollo, Polidoro, Pres Block, Sermeta, Shinwoo Valve, Solin, Spirotech, Tubedeluca, Unidelta, Varem, Vexve, Wellhausen and Zero feature in halls E1 and W2. German exhibitors participating in their country pavilion in hall E2 include Aquatherm, Brugg, Get Air, Halmburger, Hedda, inVENTer, Jurgen Schlosser, Karl Dungs, Lamtec, Lunos, ORE, Smart Heat, S+S and TECE.



Showcasing their latest products in the Water Pump Area in hall W1 are DAB, Dafu, Greenpro, Grundfos, Hydroo, LEO, Minamoto, Pentax, Morgan, Topsflo, WDM, Xiling and Xylen. While in the Clean Energy District Heating Area in hall W3, Jinghai, Lcarbo, Ripeness, Tiger-control, Ploumeter and Tianshi Future feature.



Some of the leading domestic and international brands also participating include A.O Smith, AIC, Aiike, Aikeduo, Airpower, Alarko, Anze, Ariston, Avonflow, Bekaert, BLLC, Bluepure, Centrotherm, Chant, Chongguang, Cordivari, Danfoss, Defu, Devotion, Ebm-papst, Elco, Gassero, Gree, Gude, Haier, Hailin, Hansa, Haydn, Herush, Homebase, Honeywell, Hurge, Ideal, Industrial Combustion, KD Navien, Kinghonor, Kiturami, Lemember, Linuo-Paradigma, Nasen, Noritz, OMELEX, OUTES, Paragon, Phnix, Powerworld, Radiant, Ravenplus, RBI, Resideo, Rheem, Rinnai, Royalstar, Sanica, SIME, Smnwater, SMS, Squirrel, Stiebel Eltron, TCL, Tesso, Thenow, Tsinghua Tongfang, Unbeatable, Unmak, Varki, Värmebaronen, Vicot, Warmhaus, Watts, Westone, York and Zehnder.



Concurrent Events

In response to a series of national policies and initiatives tackling air pollution, the fair will host the Clean Heating Development Summit, inviting industry experts from around the world to explore the future of clean energy heating. This summit is part of the China International HVAC Congress (iHVAC), which will also feature six forums:



• Technical Forum of Electric Heating Development in Northern China

• Solar Heating Forum

• Fresh Air Systems

• Home Comfort Systems and HVAC & BIM Technology Forum

• Innovative and Smart Heating Technologies Forum

• Air Source Heat Pump Heating Technologies



In addition, events for floor cooling & heating systems and clean energy heating will also take place. Details of all concurrent events can be found here: https://ishc-cihe.hk.messefrankfurt.com/beijing/en/programme-events.html.



ISH China & CIHE is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and CIEC GL events (Beijing) International Exhibition Co Ltd. It is headed by the biennial ISH event in Frankfurt, Germany, the world’s leading trade fair for HVAC + Water which will next take place from 22 – 26 March 2021. For more information, please visit www.ish.messefrankfurt.com.



A further ISH event in China, ISH Shanghai & CIHE, will be held from 3 – 5 September 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. For more information about ISH China & CIHE and ISH Shanghai & CIHE, please visit www.ishc-cihe.hk.messefrankfurt.com.