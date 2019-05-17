ISH China & CIHE Concludes on a High Note

Asia’s leading industry event featured 1,300 exhibitors this edition (2018: 1,317) and occupied 116,000 sqm, the same space as last year. Reflecting demand in the Chinese market, two new zones debuted this edition: a Floor Cooling & Heating System Display Area and New Clean Energy District Heating Area. In particular, exhibitors noted the continued strong demand from visitors at the fair for greener heating solutions, following the central government’s continued implementation of environmental protection policies. Exhibitors in the German Pavilion and the Overseas Areas were also positive about their prospects in the Chinese market, noting high interest in quality products and the latest technologies, and confirming the fair’s effectiveness as a platform to access the Chinese market.

With the HVAC sector continually evolving, ISH China & CIHE is also an important event for industry players to stay ahead of the curve with the latest knowledge and insights. A large number of events during the fair focused on clean energy, while topics such as smart heating, BIM technology, AI applications and global developments & trends were also discussed.

Exhibitors’ experiences

“Last year we exhibited at ISH China & CIHE for the first time to create brand awareness within the Chinese market. This was extremely beneficial as we acquired close to 800 potential business leads. It is very important for us to be present here. This year we returned with not only a larger booth, but also our sales and technical team to promote our latest products. It is also a learning curve to understand the latest policies and trends that are taking place in China. With China’s green policies, it is important for us to exchange information with our clients and distributors to make constant improvements to our products. Overall, the event was beneficial to us, and we are very optimistic about the future development of the industry here due to various government initiatives and improving living standards in China.”

Mr Stephan Paehler, Director of Business Development China, Stiebel Eltron (Tianjin) Electric Appliance Co Ltd, China

“This fair is a complete platform for the HVAC industry, gathering multiple sectors together. Here you can see the latest technologies, and understand the dynamics of the entire industry. The early development of China’s HVAC industry was relatively slow, but the effect of the ‘coal-to-electricity’ and ‘coal-to-natural gas’ policies has been immediate, and the whole industry has undergone explosive growth.”

Mr Ji Xiao, Product Manager, Haier Group / Haier Water Heater Co Ltd, China

“We have been exhibiting at ISH China & CIHE for many years now, and regard the fair as one of the most important platforms for our business. It is well regarded in Asia, and attracts many renowned exhibitors and quality buyers. For us, this fair is one of the best ways to present our latest innovations to Asia and the rest of the world, stay connected to our distributors and meet potential distributing partners.”

Mr Wei Yu, General Manager, Marketing & Product Dept, Shanghai Rinnai Co Ltd, China

“ISH China & CIHE is a very important marketing tool for our brand, and an effective way to meet new clients. We met many visitors this edition, and a considerable amount of them were attracted by our new ventilation products. Due to recent environmental policies and green initiatives, buyers to our booth were also very keen to understand the energy efficiencies of our products.”

Mr Kenny Ding, Operation Director, US Bluepure (Shanghai) Filtration Systems Co Ltd, China

“ISH China & CIHE is one of the most influential HVAC fairs in the world, as the world’s leading technologies and the latest products are on display here. This is a great platform for brand exposure, to showcase our new technologies and products, and to expand our sales channels. Meanwhile, it is also an opportunity to meet existing and new clients.”

Ms Sally Chen, Country Director, Ariston China, China

Visitor feedback

“Our company imports overseas HVAC technology to China, so I could learn about the latest HVAC technologies and products in the German Pavilion. I’m delighted that we’ve found some ideal partners to work with here. This is a high-quality fair within the industry, which I visit every year.”

Ms Yang Shuling, Marketing Manager, Dezhou Nuantejia Energy Technology, China

“I run a wall-hung boiler aftersales servicing business, and this is my first time at the fair. I’m looking for various components, and was able to find a large variety of quality, cost-effective suppliers. After just a day of browsing, I connected with over 10 potential suppliers. I am very satisfied with the companies I have encountered here.”

Mr David Katamadze, Director, Thermo Center (Heating Plumbing Water Supply), Turkey

Speakers’ thoughts

“ISH China & CIHE is a very effective event for the HVAC industry. It attracts many visitors including real estate developers, design institutes, R&D specialists, industry experts and academics. Emerging products are launched during the fair, while new technologies and systems are promoted during the concurrent event programme.”

Mr Wang Guojian, Director of Scientific Research Center, Beijing Institute of Residential Building Design & Research Co Ltd, China

“I’ve visited this fair for five years, but this is my first time as a speaker. I participated in the Innovative and Smart Heating Technologies Forum, and there were roughly 200 people in attendance. Overall it was a very successful event. Next year, we hope to extend the duration and move to a larger room, as smart heating is going to be a trending topic in the future.”

Mr Jie Zhu, Vice Executive Director, China Intelligent Heating and Refrigeration Industry Technology Innovation Alliance, China

Audience impressions

“I visit this fair annually for both the exhibition and to attend the conference. As a small business, it is important to participate to get a better idea of the trending brands and technologies in the market. At the conference, we benefited from the latest industry and government polices from various industry associations, providing us clear direction on where the industry is going. Furthermore, the case studies presented by the specialists really helped show how the heating and ventilation industry has evolved. Overall, I am very impressed with the fringe programme offered at the fair, and the speakers were very knowledgeable and helpful.”

Mr Zhang Hui, Vice President, Beijing Hua Yu Energy Co Ltd, China

The next ISH China & CIHE will take place from 11 – 13 May 2020, once again at the New China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. A further ISH event in China, ISH Shanghai & CIHE, will be held from 3 – 5 September 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. For more information about ISH China & CIHE and ISH Shanghai & CIHE, please visit www.ishc-cihe.hk.messefrankfurt.com.

ISH China & CIHE is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and CIEC GL events (Beijing) International Exhibition Co Ltd. It is headed by the biennial ISH event in Frankfurt, Germany, the world’s leading trade fair for HVAC + Water which will next take place from 22 – 26 March 2021. For more information, please visit www.ish.messefrankfurt.com. The next edition of ISH India powered by IPA will be held from 7 – 9 May 2020 in Mumbai, India.