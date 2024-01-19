Best of KBIS 2024 Finalists Announced

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) has announced 49 finalists for Best of KBIS, its annual premier product awards program. Sponsored by Luxe Interiors + Design, the contest drew a record number of applications, making it the most competitive Best of KBIS Awards to date.

Finalists were hand-selected by five leading interior designers: Nar Bustamante, Founder/Principal Designer, Nar Design Group; Swati Goorha, Principal, Swati Goorha Designs; Arianne Bellizaire, Owner/Principal Designer, Arianne Bellizaire Interiors; Lisa Peck, CEO/Principal Designer, LiLu Interiors; and Elizabeth Scruggs, General Contractor and Principal Designer, Superior Construction and Design.

This year, Best of KBIS debuted a new format, inviting submissions across seven different categories. These new categories were designed to reflect the evolving landscape of the kitchen and bath industry, as eco-conscious products continue to lead innovation, wellness considerations move to the forefront, and form and function remain pillars for the architecture and design community.

Below are the finalists, listed by brand. Awards are issued to individual products, and brands are eligible to receive more than one award in each category if multiple products were submitted.