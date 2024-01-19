Best of KBIS 2024 Finalists Announced

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) has announced 49 finalists for Best of KBIS, its annual premier product awards program. Sponsored by Luxe Interiors + Design, the contest drew a record number of applications, making it the most competitive Best of KBIS Awards to date.
Finalists were hand-selected by five leading interior designers: Nar Bustamante, Founder/Principal Designer, Nar Design Group; Swati Goorha, Principal, Swati Goorha Designs; Arianne Bellizaire, Owner/Principal Designer, Arianne Bellizaire Interiors; Lisa Peck, CEO/Principal Designer, LiLu Interiors; and Elizabeth Scruggs, General Contractor and Principal Designer, Superior Construction and Design.
This year, Best of KBIS debuted a new format, inviting submissions across seven different categories. These new categories were designed to reflect the evolving landscape of the kitchen and bath industry, as eco-conscious products continue to lead innovation, wellness considerations move to the forefront, and form and function remain pillars for the architecture and design community.
Below are the finalists, listed by brand. Awards are issued to individual products, and brands are eligible to receive more than one award in each category if multiple products were submitted.
Game-Changing Innovation
-
EMPAVA
-
Forza
-
FreePower
-
Novy
-
Qoldfusion
-
SMEG
-
Jennair®
Style Statement: Bathroom
- BOCCHI
- Brondell Inc.
- Fantini USA, Inc.
- House of Rohl (3)
- Infinity Drain + Gensler
- Tenzo Fine Plomberie
Sustainable Standout
- GE Appliances
- Kohler (2)
- LG
- RainStick Shower
- RH Peterson Co.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Most Functional Find
- Blum
- HamatUSA
- Link Cutting Boards
- Rev-A-Shelf
- Ruvati
- Summit Appliance
- Zip Water
Style Statement: Kitchen
- Bertazzoni
- Blum
- FreePower
- GE Appliances
- SMEG + Dolce &
- Gabbana
- Viking Range Corp
- Zomodo
Wellness Trailblazer
- Bemis Manufacturing Company
- Daltile
- FOTILE (2)
- GE Appliances
- Kohler
Best in Show
- Blum USA
- Cubic Outdoor Living
- FreePower
- GE Appliances
- PlasmaMade
- Sugatsune America
- TOTO
Chosen products will remain confidential until the first day of the show. Once KBIS opens, the five judges will walk the showfloor to experience each finalist for an in-person judging. Then, on Wednesday, February 28 at 4:00 pm, the top three products in each category will be announced on the KBIS NEXTStage in South Hall | SL10040, with Gold and Silver awarded to each category plus a single Best in Show winner, solidifying the true best of the 2024 show. A Best of KBIS Happy Hour, hosted by Sarah Shelton, Market Editor, Luxe Interiors + Design, will take place immediately following the awards ceremony at 5:00 pm.
For more information about Best of KBIS, please visit kbis.com/show/best-of-kbis.