Germany to Showcase an Array of Brands in the North Hall at KBIS 2025

BETHLEHEM, PA — The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), representing more than 55,000 North American kitchen and bath industry professionals and the owners of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), has revealed the participants in the “Made In Germany” pavilion at KBIS 2025, Feb. 24 to 27, The international pavilions at KBIS are a key part of the NKBA Global Connect international business development program.

The German pavilion will showcase some of the nation’s top kitchen and bath companies in a hub situated in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The pavilion comprises 15 “Made in Germany” manufacturers and two NKBA Global Connect Strategic Alliance Partners: trade associations VDM and AMK.

NKBA Global Connect at KBIS is an exclusive gateway to the latest trends, technologies, and innovations from around the world that are shaping the future of the industry. The country pavilions at KBIS are supported by their respective governments to promote international trade and enable brands new to North America to experience KBIS, explore entry into the market, and make contacts with potential customers, specifiers, distribution partners, and other industry professionals.

The “Made in Germany” Pavilion is located in booths #N3263, #N3250, #N3451, #N3051, #N3063, #N3271 and #N3039 in the North Hall.

Companies represented in the pavilion include:

• A.u.K Müller GmbH & Co. KG (Valves and valve technology)

• Ballerina-Küchen H.-E. Ellerslek GmbH (Kitchen furniture, cabinetry)

• Badeloft USA LLC (Sinks, tubs, faucets, toilets, fixtures)

• Christiani Wassertechnik GmbH (Water treatment systems)

• Imos AG (Software developer for furniture and interior design)

• TUV Rheinland (Regulatory compliance, product testing, sustainability)

• Vauth-Sagel (Cabinetry, storage solutions)

• W. Kirchhoff Inc. (Faucets)

• Elektra GmbH (Lighting systems)

• Bauteam GmbH (Kitchen furniture, cabinetry, closets).

• Hacker Kitchens, #N3451 (Kitchen furniture, cabinetry)

• Hettich, #N3051 (Furniture fittings)

• Kessebohmer, #N3063 (Cabinetry, shelving, storage solutions)

• Blanco, #N3271 (Sinks and faucets)

• nobilia North America, #N3039 (Kitchen and bathroom furniture, cabinetry, interior design solutions)

“We are thrilled to welcome this impressive array of brands, some new to KBIS and to North America, to our NKBA Global Connect program,” said Geraldine Morrison, Chief Partnerships Officer, Domestic & Global Brands, for NKBA. “It’s great to see how our business development initiative is growing in scope and influence, and fostering greater communication among kitchen and bath entities around the world. We look forward to working with all of them at KBIS and beyond.”

The international pavilions at KBIS will host presentations by individual brands showcasing innovative products and services, as well as informative programming at the Global Connect Lounge in South Hall and in their home country pavilions. They will be highlighted on the NKBA Global Connect Design Trail map and exhibitor list, which offers an easy-to-view expo floor guide for all NKBA Global Connect members at the show. It is available in the show directory and on the KBIS app.