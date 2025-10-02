Best of KBIS 2026 Calls for Entries

Effe Perfect Wellness, Kohler, and Empava , honored for wellness-centered residential spa products.

Cosentino, James Martin Vanities, and FreePower , recognized for blending style with connected technology in the bath.

TopZero , praised for advancing work-zoned kitchen design.

LifeValet, celebrated for ADA-compliant fixtures that elevate universal design.

Each year, Best of KBIS highlights manufacturers that are influencing the market and setting future trends. The 2025 winners included:

The 2026 program will continue to recognize products that push the industry forward, with finalists named in January and winners announced live on the KBIS NEXTStage during the awards ceremony on February 18, 2026, from 4–5 p.m.

Seven Award Categories for 2026

Submissions will be considered across seven categories reflecting design, function, sustainability, and innovation:

Style Statement: Kitchen – Finishes, colors, collaborations, and design-forward features for indoor or outdoor kitchens. Style Statement: Bathroom – Aesthetic advancements in finishes, colors, and design details for indoor or outdoor baths. Sustainable Standout – Eco-friendly solutions with measurable energy/water savings, low-carbon production, or recycled materials. Wellness Trailblazer – Products designed to enhance mental or physical well-being. Game-Changing Innovation – Breakthroughs in technology, manufacturing, or category-first concepts. Most Functional Find – Products demonstrating versatility, durability, and high value relative to cost. Best in Show – The top all-around product, selected from all entries.

Entry Guidelines

Eligible products must have launched after January 31, 2025 .

Entries require a submission form and at least two high-resolution (300 dpi) product images.

Products may be submitted to multiple categories, but each requires a separate form and fee.

Deadline for entry is November 21, 2025.

Judging Process

A panel of designers, thought leaders, and industry experts will review all entries, narrowing the field to roughly 50 finalists. Finalists will be announced in January 2026 and evaluated live during KBIS. Each finalist will present to the judges during an in-booth review. Gold and Silver awards will be presented in six categories, with one Best in Show named during the live ceremony.

LUXE Interiors + Design serves as the exclusive media sponsor for Best of KBIS and does not participate in the judging process.

For more information about the NKBA or KBIS, visit NKBA.org.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.