New ‘Innovation Hour’ Brings Fresh Ideas and Real-Time Feedback to KBIS 2026

ORLANDO, FL — The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is debuting a new program designed to celebrate standout exhibitors and forward-thinking design: Innovation Hour, a live “show + tell” session spotlighting the materials, finishes, and ideas driving the next wave of kitchen and bath innovation.

Fast-Paced Format Highlights Real-World Design Innovation

Innovation Hour will feature up to eight five-minute presentations, each showcasing a product, finish, or use case that’s redefining what’s possible in the kitchen and bath space. From sustainable materials to clever mechanical details, the session emphasizes hands-on storytelling and creative thinking.

Audience members will vote live to select winners in three categories: Most Innovative, Most Unexpected, and I’d Spec This Tomorrow.