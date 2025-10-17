New ‘Innovation Hour’ Brings Fresh Ideas and Real-Time Feedback to KBIS 2026
Key Highlights
- Innovation Hour features up to eight five-minute presentations focusing on real-world design innovations in kitchen and bath spaces
- Participants can apply by December 4, 2025, with live presentations scheduled for February 17, 2026, at KBIS NEXTStage
- The Hard Hat Media Tour offers five selected brands exclusive access to media outlets, with nominations open until November 7, 2025
ORLANDO, FL — The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is debuting a new program designed to celebrate standout exhibitors and forward-thinking design: Innovation Hour, a live “show + tell” session spotlighting the materials, finishes, and ideas driving the next wave of kitchen and bath innovation.
Fast-Paced Format Highlights Real-World Design Innovation
Innovation Hour will feature up to eight five-minute presentations, each showcasing a product, finish, or use case that’s redefining what’s possible in the kitchen and bath space. From sustainable materials to clever mechanical details, the session emphasizes hands-on storytelling and creative thinking.
Audience members will vote live to select winners in three categories: Most Innovative, Most Unexpected, and I’d Spec This Tomorrow.
Call for Entries: Apply by December 4
KBIS is now accepting exhibitor applications for Innovation Hour. Submissions are open through December 4, 2025, and selected participants will present live on February 17, 2026, at 12 p.m. on the KBIS NEXTStage.
Hard Hat Media Tour Returns for 2026
Also new for 2026, KBIS will host its Hard Hat Media Tour, offering select exhibitors direct access to key media outlets and editors. Five brands will be chosen through a blind judging process to present their newest products and booth designs to an invite-only media group on Tuesday, February 27, 2026, from 7:30–10:00 a.m.
Exhibitors can self-nominate by November 7, 2025, for a chance to be among the five selected. Winners will join three sponsored brands—with Empava as the event’s coffee sponsor and Signature Kitchen Suite as the breakfast sponsor.
Interested exhibitors should contact their KBIS sales representative for sponsorship opportunities and guaranteed inclusion on the tour.
For more information, visit www.nkba.org.
Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.