Best of KBIS 2026 Finalists Announced Across Seven Product Categories

ORLANDO, FL — The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) has announced the 50 finalists for the 2026 Best of KBIS awards, the kitchen and bath industry’s premier product recognition program. The annual competition is sponsored by LUXE Interiors + Design and culminates during KBIS, where winners are selected and revealed live on the show floor.

Spanning seven categories, Best of KBIS recognizes how innovation is advancing across the kitchen and bath market—from wellness-driven solutions and sustainable materials to refined design and smart technology. Category-specific judging ensures that each product is evaluated within its intended application, allowing performance, usability, and design intent to be assessed on equal footing.

Design-Led Judging With In-Person Evaluation

Finalists were selected during the first phase of judging by a panel of leading designers, including Robin and Regina Reaves of R&R Interior Design 365, Kelly Collier-Clark of House of Clark Interiors, Rajni Alex of Rajni Alex Design, Jaque Bethke of JAQUE Design, Ahmad AbouZanat of AHMAD ABOUZANAT STUDIO, and Tamara Day, designer and television host. In the second phase, judges will review finalist products in person during KBIS.

Innovation Across Materials, Performance, and Wellness

Entries submitted for Best of KBIS 2026 reflected where the kitchen and bath industry is headed, with products spanning cabinetry, hardware, appliances, advanced materials, water and wellness solutions, and sustainability-focused innovations. Following a rigorous review process, the finalists represent the strongest examples of innovation under consideration this year.

2026 Best of KBIS Finalists by Category

Game-Changing Innovation

Artistic Tile; Composer; FOTILE America; FreePower; Hauslane; Kohler; Samsung Electronics

Most Functional Find

Karran; Kohler (2); MORE® Surface Care; Noble Company; Oatey; Richelieu Hardware; Ruvati

Style Statement: Bathroom

Brizo® Kitchen & Bath Company; Brondell; Cosentino; Daltile; James Martin Vanities; Karran; Kohler; Pfister

Style Statement: Kitchen

Berenson Hardware; Cosentino; Daltile; ROBAM; Kohler; Richelieu Hardware; True Caliber; ZLINE Kitchen and Bath

Sustainable Standout

Ecopure Filter; Induction Hardware; Kohler; MORE® Surface Care; Samsung Electronics; SKS

Wellness Trailblazer

Elkay; Empava; FOTILE America (2); Kohler; Richelieu Hardware

Best in Show

Fabuwood; Goldenhome; Kohler; KitchenAid®; MORE® Surface Care; Richelieu Hardware; SKS

Awards Ceremony Set for February 18

Judges will award Gold and Silver honors in each category, along with one overall Best in Show winner. Specific products will remain confidential until KBIS, where attendees can identify finalists through in-booth signage across the show floor.

Winners will be announced during a live awards ceremony on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, from 4:00–5:00 p.m. EST at NEXTStage in the South Hall, immediately followed by the Best of KBIS Happy Hour.

LUXE Interiors + Design serves as the media sponsor of Best of KBIS and does not participate in or influence the judging process.

For more information visit kbis.com/show/best-of-kbis.