Innovation Takes Center Stage at Best of KBIS 2026 Awards

ORLANDO, FL — The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), North America’s largest trade show dedicated to kitchen and bath design, announced the winners of the annual Best of KBIS Awards during the 2026 event in Orlando.

Sponsored by LUXE Interiors + Design, the awards program recognizes manufacturers delivering standout innovation, sustainability, aesthetics and functional performance across kitchen and bath categories. Winners were revealed Feb. 18 before a packed audience at the KBIS NEXT Stage.

Awards Program Highlights Product Innovation and Market Direction

Now a staple of KBIS, the Best of KBIS Awards program draws significant attention from designers, dealers, manufacturers and media. An esteemed panel of judges reviewed 50 finalists during the 2026 show to determine this year’s winners.

Judges evaluated participating brands in groups of three, while all six judges collaborated to select the Best in Show honoree. Their selections reflected broader shifts in product development and homeowner demand across the industry.

“The atmosphere at the Best of KBIS Awards is always so inspiring and energizing, and this year was no different," said Sarah Shelton, Senior Market Editor of LUXE Interiors + Design, who hosted the ceremony for the third time. “To see new and exciting products in the kitchen and bath categories—and then to see those brands and companies win for their hard work and dedication—it makes me so proud of our industry and excited for the future ahead. These awards encourage everyone from brand titans to emerging startups to show up with their best foot forward, and rewards risk-taking, innovation, and artistic flair. I’m honored to be a part of this special event that celebrates the creativity and talent of so many, and these products will inspire the pages of LUXE all year long. We’re so proud of our long-standing partnership with NKBA|KBIS. Bravo to all the winners and finalists.”