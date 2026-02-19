Innovation Takes Center Stage at Best of KBIS 2026 Awards
Key Highlights
-
Strong emphasis on durability and long-term performanc—a key selling point for contractors and remodelers.
-
Growing expansion into outdoor kitchen and bath applications.
-
Simplified smart technology that enhances usability without adding installation complexity.
ORLANDO, FL — The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), North America’s largest trade show dedicated to kitchen and bath design, announced the winners of the annual Best of KBIS Awards during the 2026 event in Orlando.
Sponsored by LUXE Interiors + Design, the awards program recognizes manufacturers delivering standout innovation, sustainability, aesthetics and functional performance across kitchen and bath categories. Winners were revealed Feb. 18 before a packed audience at the KBIS NEXT Stage.
Awards Program Highlights Product Innovation and Market Direction
Now a staple of KBIS, the Best of KBIS Awards program draws significant attention from designers, dealers, manufacturers and media. An esteemed panel of judges reviewed 50 finalists during the 2026 show to determine this year’s winners.
Judges evaluated participating brands in groups of three, while all six judges collaborated to select the Best in Show honoree. Their selections reflected broader shifts in product development and homeowner demand across the industry.
“The atmosphere at the Best of KBIS Awards is always so inspiring and energizing, and this year was no different," said Sarah Shelton, Senior Market Editor of LUXE Interiors + Design, who hosted the ceremony for the third time. “To see new and exciting products in the kitchen and bath categories—and then to see those brands and companies win for their hard work and dedication—it makes me so proud of our industry and excited for the future ahead. These awards encourage everyone from brand titans to emerging startups to show up with their best foot forward, and rewards risk-taking, innovation, and artistic flair. I’m honored to be a part of this special event that celebrates the creativity and talent of so many, and these products will inspire the pages of LUXE all year long. We’re so proud of our long-standing partnership with NKBA|KBIS. Bravo to all the winners and finalists.”
Best of KBIS 2026 Winners
Best in Show
-
Smart Double Wall Oven with Live Look-In — KitchenAid®
Style Statement: Kitchen — Gold
-
The Signature Rockwell True Caliber
Style Statement: Bath — Gold
-
Sensa Expanded Quartzite Collection — Cosentino
Game-Changing Innovation — Gold
-
FreePower for Countertop 2 — FreePower
Most Functional Find — Gold
-
MORE® AntiEtch® NextGen™ — MORE® Surface Care
Sustainable Standout — Gold
-
MORE® AntiEtch® NextGen™ — MORE® Surface Care
Style Statement: Kitchen — Silver
-
Atipica Decorative Hardware — Richelieu Hardware
Style Statement: Bath — Silver
-
Ametrine Collection — Pfister Faucets
Game-Changing Innovation — Silver
-
X20 MAX Dishwasher Sink — FOTILE America
Most Functional Find — Silver
-
PureWash E860 — Kohler
Sustainable Standout — Silver
-
48" Professional Induction Range — Induction Hardware
Outdoor Living, Smart Simplicity and Durability Lead Trends
According to the judges, several themes emerged across product categories at the 2026 show:
-
Expanded offerings in stylish, functional outdoor living
-
Simplified but technology-forward solutions that enhance everyday use
-
A renewed focus on durability and longevity to support long-term home value
For contractors and installation professionals, the trend toward streamlined smart features paired with rugged construction signals continued demand for products that are easier to install, maintain and service over time.
Industry-Leading Judges Bring Design and Market Expertise
The Best of KBIS 2026 judging panel included:
-
Ahmad AbouZanat, Ahmad AbouZanat Studio
-
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
-
Jaque Bethke, JAQUE Design
-
Kelly Collier-Clark, House of Clark Interiors
-
Rajni Alex, Rajni Alex Design
-
Tamara Day
Their collective expertise across residential design, product specification and media visibility helped identify products that not only impressed visually but demonstrated real-world application potential.
As KBIS continues to evolve, the Best of KBIS Awards remain a key indicator of where kitchen and bath product innovation is headed—and what contractors, designers and homeowners can expect in the year ahead.