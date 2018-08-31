The National Kitchen & Bath Association Endorses the CEDIA Expo

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — The National Kitchen & Bath Association has endorsed the CEDIA Expo as the event "where the connectors connect."

Having recognized the need for kitchen and bath designers to be synced up with integrators and construction professionals looking to deliver on the latest consumer trend — an intelligently built environment — the NKBA will be conducting exciting booth and show activities at CEDIA Expo 2018. The NKBA is launching its newest research, the Kitchen Technology Awareness & Usage Study, at the expo. Attendees will get a preview of the study, which makes a connection between what consumers are looking for in home tech and what designers are delivering in the latest in intelligently built products and services for the home.

“By connecting kitchen and bath designers and CEDIA integrators, we are in the right place at the right time,” said Suzie Williford, NKBA Executive Vice President of Industry Relations and Chief Strategy Officer. ”Our NKBA Kitchen Technology Awareness & Usage study shows that kitchen and bath designers need to further educate themselves when designing intelligent homes that incorporate security, lighting and temperature, central controls, appliance technology and more. While not every designer is going to become the tech integrator on the job, they do have to know when and with whom to collaborate. The NKBA will facilitate these collaborations to ensure the kitchen and bath industry stays ahead of the curve.”

Furthermore, the NKBA is hosting the tour guide and 20 designer participants of the CEDIA Expo 2018 inaugural Design Connection Tours. The tours culminate at the NKBA Booth #1640 with an NKBA-sponsored lunch on September 6 and 7.

For more information on the NKBA and its support of CEDIA Expo, please visit here.