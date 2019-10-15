New Navien Release Reinvents Non-Condensing Tankless

Irvine, CA (October 14, 2019) – Navien Inc., the leader in condensing technology, took the first step into the non-condensing market by introducing its new Navien Premium Non-condensing (NPN) series tankless water heaters during their tankless innovation event at their North American headquarters in Irvine CA. The new NPN will be offered in two series, the NPN-U (universal) and NPN-E (external), both of which will be available in 160,000 BTU/H, 180,000 BTU/H and 199,900 BTU/H models for either natural gas or liquid propane.

Navien utilizes the technology and innovation that helped make the NPE series the number one condensing tankless water heater in North America in their new NPN series, with some new additional features. The NPN series is the first and only non-condensing tankless series to offer NaviTech™ technology that includes a stainless-steel heat exchanger and an advanced stainless-steel burner with the same very low NOx level as the NPE. The NPN-U series are the first and only non-condensing tankless water heaters to offer indoor and outdoor operation within the same unit and include an integrated control panel within the cover of the unit. Both the NPN-U and NPN-E have recirculation control built into their circuit boards and are designed with a pin-to-pin matching configuration for easy retrofit installations.

Additional features of the 0.81 UEF NPN series include: wi-fi remote control capability with NaviLink™, cascade capability with other NPN units, low noise levels for quiet operation, and a sleek, space-saving and lightweight design.

To learn more about NPN series non-condensing tankless water heaters, visit Navieninc.com.

About Navien

Since 2006, Navien, Inc. has become one of the fastest growing companies in the home comfort sector in North America and is now the leader in condensing technology, providing condensing tankless water heaters, combi-boilers, and wall-hung boilers. Navien's products possess state-of-the-art technology, high efficiency and reliable quality.

Navien has achieved international recognition for its sophisticated engineering and robust designs. Backed by parent company, KD Navien with more than thirty-five years of experience with advanced boiler and water heating technology, Navien will continue its mission to provide high quality products. Navien products are available in the United States and Canada through a selected network of wholesale distributors. For more information, visit NavienInc.com.