BDR Announces Keynote Speakers for SPARK 2026

SEATTLE, WA — Business Development Resources (BDR), a training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, has announced the keynote speakers for SPARK 2026, the annual learning and networking event for contractors.

SPARK 2026—scheduled for Jan. 6-9 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa in Florida—will feature an opening keynote presentation from Sarah Wells, a speaker known for empowering her audience to cultivate personal excellence. Wells brings more than a decade of experience as an inspirational speaker and holds a master’s degree in leadership.

The event’s closing keynote will be delivered by Jon Acuff, the author of 10 books—among them the recent New York Times bestseller, “All it Takes is a Goal.” Acuff has been named one of Inc.’s Top 100 Leadership Speakers, and has shared dynamic keynotes for organizations like Microsoft, Chick-fil-A and FedEx.

“Home services contractors look forward to SPARK year-round, not only for the chance to meet and connect with one another but also to gain fresh insight and motivation from world-class speakers—and this year, we’re pleased to have two of the best,” said Kim Archer, president of BDR.

SPARK features both learning opportunities for home service contractors, as well as engaging networking sessions. Since 2022, thousands of industry professionals have attended SPARK in locations across the country, focused on boosting revenue and streamlining operational efficiency within their businesses.

“Each year at SPARK, we look to give business owners, managers and teams the skills and tools to power their home service success in the year ahead,” said Archer. “We want to send contractors back home feeling inspired about the year to come, and fully confident in their ability to level up their business.”

To register or find out more about SPARK 2026, visit https://www.bdrco.com/spark.