Work Truck Week® Announces Dates for 2026

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI — Find the latest commercial vehicles, vocational truck solutions and fleet management best practices at Work Truck Week®, North America’s largest work truck event. Work Truck Week 2026 returns to Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis March 10–13, 2026.

More Than a Trade Show®, Work Truck Week encompasses The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, educational programs and more. Mark your calendar for Green Truck Summit March 10, educational sessions March 10–12, and Work Truck Show exhibits March 11–13. Sign up to be notified when registration and housing open this fall at worktruckweek.com/wtw26signup.

Produced annually by NTEA – The Work Truck Association, Work Truck Week provides fleet operators, distributors and upfitters, transportation managers and other work truck professionals with unmatched opportunities to explore the latest chassis, truck bodies, and industry innovations; learn about vehicle regulations and fleet sustainability options; and connect with the people and companies they need to succeed. This commercial vehicle show in 2026 is the best place to see what’s new and prepare for the future.

Learn more and hear from work truck professionals about why they attend Work Truck Week at worktruckweek.com/about.