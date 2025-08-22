PHCC CONNECT 2025 to Spotlight Strong Education Programs

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors--National Association (PHCC) announces that PHCC CONNECT 2025 will feature an expanded schedule of interactive educational programming and discussions aligned with this year’s theme, “Growth Through Collaboration.”

Wide Range of Programming

Designed to address current challenges and opportunities in the plumbing and HVAC/R industries, CONNECT will include over 20 targeted educational sessions and a series of roundtable and panel discussions led by experienced professionals and experts. The programming will cover a broad range of topics, including workforce development, business leadership, regulatory compliance and crisis management.

The roundtable and panel discussions are structured to foster discussion and collaboration among attendees, allowing for the exchange of insights, best practices and innovative strategies. Among the featured sessions is the Quality Service Contractors (QSC) Lunch & Learn, where industry experts will provide practical guidance on business growth and operational improvement.

Today's Challenges - Tomorrow's Growth

“CONNECT 2025 offers attendees practical knowledge—from workforce development strategies to real-time business solutions—they can take home and use immediately,” said PHCC President Dan Callies, President of Oak Creek Plumbing in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. “CONNECT is where leaders, experts and business owners can come together to navigate today’s challenges and plan for tomorrow’s growth.”

For more details, including the schedule-at-a-glance, visit phccweb.org/CONNECT. This site offers information on education sessions, speakers, exhibitors, registration and hotel reservations, as well as the many attractions of Grand Rapids, a city that is as rich in culture as it is in charm and excitement. Register today here.