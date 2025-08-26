CEO Warrior Hosts Service Business Live at its New Jersey HQ in September

EATONTOWN, NJ — CEO Warrior, a global business training, coaching and implementation organization for service business owners, will host its third Service Business Live event of 2025 on Sept. 11-12 at the company’s headquarters at 19 Christopher Way in Eatontown, New Jersey.

The two-day event is designed to equip service business owners with the strategies, skills and tools they need to strengthen operations, unleash leadership potential, boost profitability, achieve long-term growth and create an incredible company culture.

Roadmap for Success

“Service Business Live is designed to equip business owners with a proven roadmap for success and growth,” said CEO Warrior CEO Scott August. “Our master advisors understand firsthand the challenges that skilled trades contractors and service business leaders encounter, and this event is built to deliver the clarity, confidence and actionable strategies they need to stand out and thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”

For more than 10 years, CEO Warrior has helped service industry contractors grow their businesses. The company’s advisors work directly with business owners to create individualized plans tailored to their companies’ specific needs.

“Other industry events of this type often take place in large auditoriums and focus on delivering high-level strategies without any practical application support,” August said. “Our Service Business Live is intentionally designed to be a more intimate experience. Our expert coaches help business leaders develop actionable steps they can use once they get back to their businesses.”

Years of Experience

Coaches include CEO Warrior Director of Training Kevin Hill, Director of Advisement Jason Noel and Master Advisor Jackie Sponsler. These coaches have years of experience working in and leading businesses in the service industry and have helped hundreds of service business owners.

The event costs $997 per person and includes tickets for the attendee and up to three guests to attend. Meals, beverages and snacks are provided throughout the day, including an evening event that includes cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and access to vendors. For more information or to register for the event, visit https://ceowarrior.com/event/service-business-live/.

For more information about CEO Warrior and the company’s other training options, visit ceowarrior.com.