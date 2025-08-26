4 Key Reasons to Attend CONNECT 2025

Hosted by Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC), CONNECT 2025 will take place from October 27-30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Below are four key reasons to attend CONNECT 2025, the premier national conference for plumbing, heating and cooling professionals.

1. “Growth Through Collaboration”

The theme for this year’s conference is “Growth Through Collaboration,” where building stronger teams, smarter strategies and real business growth will be the focus. On the evening of Monday, October 27, CONNECT 2025 will kick off with the Michigan-inspired Campfire CONNECT. This cozy campground, local brew and lakeside gateway themed event provides attendees with the opportunity to network with other professionals in the industry. With a valued-packed schedule in mind, CONNECT 2025 will wrap up on Thursday morning, October 30, with an Awards Breakfast, allowing attendees to stay and explore Grand Rapids or head back to work.

The educational and networking opportunities available during CONNECT 2025 provide attendees with endless ways to grow their businesses and skills. This includes 20-plus education sessions covering topics from business management to marketing strategies and the interactive learning labs featuring presentations by experts on trending topics and business practices. Also included are two podcast pods where live interviews will be conducted, as well as the Product and Technology Showcase which gives attendees time to connect with manufacturers and learn more about the industry.

From top-tier education sessions to interactive competitions, keynote speakers and a vibrant city to explore, CONNECT 2025 has so much to offer.

2. Keynote Speakers and Education

CONNECT 2025 features two keynote speakers, Ryan Jenkins and Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D. Ryan Jenkins will lead the audience through his keynote session, Connectable: How to Strengthen Team Connection in the New Era of Work, with a specific emphasis on boosting engagement, retention and performance with employees. Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D., internationally acclaimed economist and engaging speaker, will lead his discussion Economic Crystal Ball: What the Trends Mean for Your Business at CONNECT’S Workforce Breakfast.

On top of presentations from CONNECT’s keynote speakers, conference-goers can also attend some of the 20 or more must-have education sessions. Over the span of three days, topics such as employee management, finance, artificial intelligence and more will be covered.

3. Apprentice Competition

The PHCC Educational Foundation’s National Plumbing Apprentice Contest will be a two-day competition where the next generation of plumbing professionals can showcase their skills. In competition for the title of the nation’s top apprentice, young men and women will also have the opportunity to learn from industry professionals and network with fellow apprentices. The winner of the competition will be announced at the Awards Breakfast on Thursday morning!

4. Location, Location, Location!

CONNECT 2025 is not the only reason convention-goers should visit Grand Rapids, Michigan. Just 25 miles east of Lake Michigan, the city of Grand Rapids is a short 30-to-40-minute drive from the beautiful lakeshore towns of Grand Haven, Holland, Muskegon and Saugatuck. From the sandy shores to the clean, fresh lake water, these towns are great places to visit.

Grand Rapids is the largest city on the west side of Michigan and is also known as Beer City USA, with dozens of breweries, lounges and bars to discover. At the host hotel–the Amway Grand Plaza–there are nine on-site dining options, not to mention an entire city full of amazing food and craft brews.

One of the city’s most fascinating attractions is the Grand Rapids Public Museum which holds one of the largest collections of cultural and historical artifacts and scientific specimens. CONNECT 2025 will also host the Closing Party at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Wednesday evening.

CONNECT 2025 is a three-day experience full of unbeatable networking opportunities, endless education and thrilling competition. For more information, visit www.phccweb.org/connect.