Housecall Pro Celebrates Successful Pro Pit Stop Event in Tampa

TAMPA BAY, FL — Housecall Pro, a leading software platform for home service professionals, announces the successful launch of its Pro Pit Stop drive-thru events. Designed to deliver quick, high-value resources directly to contractors, the events combine professional networking, business growth tools and essential fleet care.

The first Pro Pit Stop took place on Aug. 7 in Tampa, where more than 50 local business owners registered for free truck servicing, hands-on showcases of cutting-edge tech tools, opportunities to network with other contractors and more.

Pros Depend on their Vehicles

“Pit stops win races. In the trades, Pros win when their tools and vehicles work in sync. A truck is a mobile office, a toolbox and often the lifeblood of the business,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Innovation. “Collectively, our Pros drive over a billion miles a year. That’s why we created Pro Pit Stop. To champion the trades by supporting the vehicles and the systems that power them.”

At the event, local home service Pros brought their fleet vehicles for free servicing from Spiffy, a local auto detailing and maintenance vendor. The event was co-sponsored by Housecall Pro and Force Fleet Tracking, with support from their respective partners, including Blue Recruit, Wrapmate, Holman and Geico. Together, these collaborators worked to highlight tools and services designed to streamline operations, strengthen branding and fuel sustainable growth.

In addition to hands-on demonstrations and vendor showcases, the Pro Pit Stop provided a casual, collaborative space for Pros to connect with one another and the Housecall Pro team. Attendees shared triumphs, pain points and ongoing challenges, helping shape future initiatives aimed at empowering small business owners in the trades.

AI-Power for Home Service Business

Central to the demonstration was Housecall Pro’s AI-powered software suite, including CSR AI, which answers calls, books jobs, and manages scheduling automatically; additionally, the Housecall Pro GPS vehicle tracking and dashcam integrations, powered by Force Fleet Tracking. Together, these tools help Pros build more automated systems: CSR AI ensures no customer call goes unanswered, while integrated fleet tracking and dual-facing dashcams give owners real-time visibility into their fleet and keep customers informed with accurate “on the way” updates.

“Pros showed up in their busiest season because we met them where they work and gave them immediate value,” said Ligtenberg. “These events strengthen partner relationships and give us insight into the real challenges Pros face on the road and on the job.”

Housecall Pro plans to expand the Pro Pit Stop program to additional cities in the coming months, bringing the same mix of technical support, industry insights and relationship-building opportunities to more communities nationwide.

More information is available at www.housecallpro.com.