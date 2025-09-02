Building Resilience and Collaboration: Insights from the 2025 Water Efficiency & Conservation Symposium

Building Connections That Matter

One of the hallmarks of the Symposium is the sense of camaraderie among attendees. This year was no exception. The Symposium kicked off with a lively Welcome Reception at Island Party Hut along the Chicago Riverwalk, where attendees enjoyed scenic views, small bites, and a chance to reconnect with colleagues from across the continent.

Networking opportunities continued throughout the event, from hallway conversations between sessions to the ever-popular Restaurant Roundup—a Symposium tradition where small groups of participants gathered at local eateries to exchange stories, swap ideas, and strengthen professional relationships. Year after year, attendees say the connections forged at the Symposium are as valuable as the lessons learned in program sessions.

A Robust Two-Track Program

The 2025 program featured more than 60 speakers, representing the breadth of the water efficiency field, from corporate social responsibility and ESG professionals at leading appliance and fixture manufacturers, to water utility conservation managers, researchers, consultants, and academics.

With two concurrent tracks, the agenda covered a wide spectrum of pressing issues. Panels and roundtables addressed topics ranging from resilience planning and innovative program design to customer engagement strategies and the energy-water nexus. What united them was a shared commitment: helping communities use water wisely while protecting long-term supplies.

Below are a few highlights from this year’s program.

Data Centers + Water: A Conversation at the Crossroads

As digital demand continues to grow, so does the footprint of data centers. This session examined the complex interplay between the tech industry’s rapid expansion and the local water and energy systems that support it. Moderator Paula Paciorek of Plummer Associates guided a diverse panel, including leaders from the Alliance for the Great Lakes, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and state environmental councils, through a frank discussion of current realities, trade-offs, and opportunities for collaboration.

Panelists emphasized that while water efficiency strategies exist, transparency and coordinated planning are critical for communities hosting these massive facilities. The conversation underscored the need for better data and proactive policies to balance economic growth with natural resource protection and sustainability.