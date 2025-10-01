Bradford White Puts Contractor Partnerships at the Forefront of PHCC CONNECT 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Bradford White Corporation will highlight new product innovations and host exclusive contractor tours during PHCC CONNECT 2025, Oct. 27–30 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Contractor-Focused Learning at PHCC CONNECT

PHCC CONNECT is the annual gathering for plumbing and HVAC professionals, bringing together contractors, manufacturers, and industry leaders for education, networking, and hands-on learning. This year’s theme, “Growth Through Collaboration,” aligns with Bradford White’s ongoing commitment to partnering with the trades.

Tours Highlight US Manufacturing and Training

In conjunction with the event, Bradford White will offer industry professionals guided tours of its Middleville, Michigan, manufacturing facility and its LEED Gold–certified International Technical Excellence Center (iTEC®). Contractors will see first-hand how the company invests in American manufacturing and workforce training.

“Our investment in manufacturing, training and technology reflects our belief that when pros succeed, the entire industry grows stronger,” said Neal Heyman, Senior Director of Marketing for Bradford White Corporation. “PHCC CONNECT provides us with an opportunity to engage with those pros directly, and to show them first-hand evidence of how we’re investing in their success.”

Live Product Demonstrations on the Show Floor

At Booth No. 401, Bradford White will conduct live demos of its newest technology, including the AeroTherm® G2 heat pump water heater and the Infiniti® GS tankless water heater. Both systems are designed to deliver high performance and energy efficiency, giving contractors tools to meet changing customer expectations.

Expanding Solutions Through Partnerships

In addition to its own product showcases, Bradford White will feature demonstrations from FloLogic, a leader in smart leak detection, and host meetups with its social media brand ambassadors.

“At Bradford White, we understand that consumer choice is more salient than ever,” Heyman added. “Part of our job is empowering professionals to meet customers where they are, and to provide them with a range of high-quality solutions that address different needs and applications.”

For more information about PHCC CONNECT 2025, visit phccweb.org.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.