Propane Strengthens Homes Against Rising Power Outages

RICHMOND, VA — The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is marking the fourth annual National Propane Day on October 7 with a message to builders: propane delivers resilience, reliability, and homeowner peace of mind in today’s changing energy landscape.

This year’s theme, “Prepare with Propane,” underscores propane’s role in building homes that can withstand power outages, rising energy costs, and infrastructure challenges.

Propane Meets Modern Energy Demands

Builders are under pressure to deliver homes that balance efficiency, affordability, and resilience. Propane checks all three boxes. It supports whole-home backup power, space and water heating, high-performance cooking, laundry, and more—giving homeowners reliable energy security.

“The home is often our most expensive purchase and our most valuable asset,” said Bridget Kidd, Chief Operating Officer at PERC. “The last few years have shown us that preparing for the unexpected is no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity. That’s why it’s so important for builders to have early conversations with their clients about energy choices. Propane offers a dependable, on-site solution that gives homeowners the security, comfort, and peace of mind that the lights will stay on, no matter what.”

Blackout Risks Are Rising

According to a recent US Department of Energy report, blackouts in the United States could increase 100-fold by 2030 as grid demand outpaces capacity. Propane-powered systems—from backup generators to heating and cooking appliances—give homeowners critical protection against outages.

Propane generators activate within seconds of an outage, keeping HVAC, lighting, safety systems, and refrigeration online. Unlike grid power, propane is stored on-site, does not degrade, and is always ready when needed.

Builders can pair propane appliances with a standby generator to create layered energy protection. This approach not only safeguards homeowners but can also reduce the size and cost of the generator system. With outages affecting more homes each year, propane offers a proven way to add long-term value through resilience.

Market Advantage for Builders

Beyond resilience, propane helps contractors win more business. PERC’s Propane Construction Research Program provides financial incentives for builders and remodelers who install propane appliances and share installation data. In 2024, program projects reduced carbon emissions by 35% on average while lowering homeowners’ utility bills — delivering both customer satisfaction and a competitive edge. Builders can learn more at propane.com/pcrp.