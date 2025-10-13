Tackling Turnover: Reins CEO to Present at Service World Expo

Buttenham’s 90-minute presentation, “Breaking the Cycle: How to Reduce Employee Turnover,” will offer practical, field-tested approaches for building stronger, more stable service teams. Drawing on his experience developing equity-based incentive models, he’ll show contractors how to connect performance and ownership through alternative compensation tools that motivate long-term commitment.

Hands-On Look at Incentive Plan Templates

Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 28, the session will include interactive examples and templates that demonstrate how to implement performance-based incentives in a contracting business. Attendees will see how these models can align employee goals with company growth, reduce turnover, and strengthen culture.

“Home service contractors are facing unprecedented pressure to keep skilled employees in a highly competitive labor market,” said Buttenham. “Innovative compensation models, like phantom stock and alternative equity, can be game-changing tools for improving loyalty and reducing turnover. These are tools that the attendees at Service World Expo can use with their own businesses, incentivizing employee longevity.”

Alternative Equity Models Gain Ground in the Trades

Service World Expo draws thousands of residential contractors each year for education, networking, and product demos focused on business growth. Buttenham says alternative equity concepts are gaining traction among forward-looking contractors who want to reward top performers without giving up ownership.

“This is the conference for contractors who desire practical solutions to their biggest business problems, and all too often, employee turnover tops that list,” Buttenham said. “Alternative equity provides a creative way for employees to get some skin in the game, without requiring the contractor to dilute their ownership of the company.”

