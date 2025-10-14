Lemon Seed Marketing Brings Practical Branding Strategy to Service World Expo

“Branding is more than just a logo or tagline; it’s a foundation for lasting customer relationships and business success,” said Williams, co-owner and lead strategist at Lemon Seed Marketing. “Contractors who know who they are and the value they add will have a competitive edge over those who don’t. We can provide the practical tools needed for effective, strategic branding.”

Focus on Awareness, Action and Customer Loyalty

The session will center on Lemon Seed’s three-bucket strategy—brand awareness, calls-to-action and customer cultivation—which helps contractors align marketing efforts for sustainable growth.

“By the end of the session, participants will walk away with practical strategies, fresh ideas and a clear plan for standing out in today’s competitive marketplace,” said Fleniken, creative director at Lemon Seed Marketing. “From established business owners to up-and-coming leaders, contractors will gain valuable insight into building customer trust and loyalty while keeping their marketing efforts direct and impactful.”

Service World Expo Brings the Industry Together

Hosted annually, Service World Expo is the premier event for home service professionals, offering educational sessions, networking opportunities and product demonstrations for contractors and vendors across the industry.

For more information about Service World Expo, visit www.serviceworldexpo.com