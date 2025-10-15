Vendor Spots Sell Out for Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo at Gillette Stadium

Hands-On Training Meets Real Career Opportunities

“Selling out our vendor spaces is a testament to how much momentum there is behind the trades right now,” said, Chief Operations Officer of Bring Back the Trades. “Every exhibitor here shares our belief that hands-on careers are vital, respected, and full of opportunity. We’re proud to bring together companies and schools that are not only showcasing skills, but helping students envision real pathways into meaningful work.”

The Skills Expo combines live demonstrations, interactive exhibits, and guest appearances from top industry leaders including Aaron Witt (BuildWitt), Demi Knight Clark (She Built This City), and two-time New England Patriots Champion Rob Ninkovich, who will appear on stage.

Attendees who register for Seated Access Tickets will be automatically entered to win signed merchandise and other prizes. Tickets remain available at BBTT.org but are expected to sell out.

Exhibitors Show the Future of the Trades

Participating organizations will showcase a wide range of trades and technologies:

American Welding Society — Virtual reality welding simulator and $1,000 scholarship for the top scorer.

Eastern Propane & Oil — Equipment demos, giveaways, and a vintage propane-powered 1932 Ford Roadster.

General Dynamics Electric Boat — Virtual welding simulator and hiring information for welders, electricians, machinists, and designers.

Heritage Home Service — Explore plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical career paths with working technicians.

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical School District — Live HVAC piping demos, roofing and siding projects, and career training guidance.

People’s Inclusive Welding — Try welding and take home a personal project.

ARMI | BioFabUSA — Micropipetting practice and exhibits on biofabrication careers.

Zoeller Pump Company — Live grinder pump demo and backup system display.

National Aviation Academy — Sheet metal and turbine engine displays.

Dependable Control Services — Hands-on automation and industrial electrical controls.

North Bennet Street School — Demonstrations from America’s first trade school (est. 1881).

PHCPPros RUGGED Mind and Body — Promoting mental health and wellness for tradespeople.

Window Coverings Association of America — Live sewing and installation demonstrations.

128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric — ProPress and drain cleaning demos with on-site tech Q&A.

Mill Forge Makerspace — “Constructive Destruction” teardown zone to explore repairability and design.

Smart Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 — Ductwork fabrication displays and safety demos.

New England FIRST Robotics — High school robotics teams demonstrating real-world STEM/trades integration.

Eversource Energy — Electric and gas safety demonstrations, including live arcing demos.

NECMA Women in Hardscape & Masonry — Hands-on brick and block wall building.

W.T. Kenney Co., Inc. — Interactive painting experience and trade education.

F.W. Webb Company — Career and co-op opportunities in plumbing, HVAC, and business operations.

Additional exhibitors will share information on financial readiness, mental wellness, and trades education resources.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Skilled Workers

As trades education gains renewed attention, Bring Back the Trades and its partners see the Skills Expo as a bridge between curiosity and career commitment.

“We want to inspire the next generation of electricians to enter the trades with an understanding that there are specialties in the electrical field,” said Randy Furmanick of Dependable Control Services.

“At Lighthouse Credit Union, our mission is to enrich and nourish the lives of others,” added Diane Carragher of Lighthouse Credit Union. “Without skilled trade workers, communities can’t thrive. That’s why we celebrate the Lightkeepers — the dedicated, essential workers who keep the lights on.”

“It’s important to talk to future generations about our industry,” said Nathan McShinsky of Eastern Propane & Oil. “We want students to understand the pride and stability that come with building a career in the trades.”

From live line safety demonstrations to regenerative medicine exhibits, the event highlights how today’s trades are diverse, high-tech, and essential to modern infrastructure.

Event Details

Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo presented by F.W. WebbSaturday, October 25, 2025Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MAAvailable at BBTT.org

Use promo code SCHOOL for free student and educator tickets.

Vendor spaces are sold out, but attendee tickets remain available—and are expected to sell out soon.