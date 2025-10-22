Heather Ripley to Share PR Strategies for Contractor Growth at PHCC CONNECT 2025

KNOXVILLE, TN — Ripley PR, a leading public relations agency serving the home service and skilled trades industries, announced that founder and CEO Heather Ripley will speak at PHCC CONNECT 2025, the annual conference and expo of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association.

This year’s event takes place Oct. 27–30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, bringing together contractors, business leaders and vendors for four days of education, collaboration and networking.

How PR Drives Real Contractor Growth

In line with the 2025 theme, Growth Through Collaboration, Ripley will lead a session titled “Rise Above the Noise: Harness PR to Strengthen Your Community Connection,” scheduled for 2–3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, in Overlook D.

“Public relations is sometimes thought of as something that’s strictly reactive, but nothing could be further from the truth,” said Ripley. “When managed proactively and strategically, PR can be a powerful tool for connecting with a local audience and for building real brand distinction. And because so many competitors overlook it, PR, when leveraged correctly, can be exactly what helps you stand out.”

Her session will give home service owners practical steps to build local trust, establish authority and create long-term visibility in their markets. Drawing from her work with hundreds of contractors, Ripley will share actionable PR frameworks and digital strategies to help businesses appear prominently in AI-powered searches where customers are actively looking for service providers.

Panel Tackles Crisis Communication and Reputation Protection

Ripley will also join the panel Crisis Control: Effective Communication, Coordination, Prevention, and Preparation, set for 11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m., also on Oct. 29, in Overlook B. The discussion will focus on defending a company’s reputation and managing unexpected challenges before they escalate.

“Every home service contractor is just one headline, one review or one misstep away from a significant reputational threat,” Ripley said. “My goal is to help business owners walk away with a clear plan to protect the business they’ve worked so hard to build, both through proactive PR and through crisis readiness.”

Proven Expertise in Home Service PR

Founded in 2013, Ripley PR has become a trusted agency partner for home service, manufacturing, franchising and B2B technology brands. The firm was recently recognized by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency (2025) and named one of America’s Top PR Agencies by Newsweek (2024).

Heather Ripley is also the author of “NEXT LEVEL NOW: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for Your Home Service Business,” available on Amazon.

More information about PHCC Connect 2025 is available at phccconnect2025.eventscribe.net.

For more information about Ripley PR, visit www.ripleypr.com.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.