HomeServe Honors Top Contractors at 10th Annual Awards Ceremony

ORLANDO, FL — HomeServe North America recently celebrated a decade of partnership and excellence at its 10th Annual Contractor Conference Awards. The event, held October 14-15 in Orlando, Florida, brought together top professionals from the plumbing, electrical and HVAC trades to recognize their outstanding achievements in service and quality to HomeServe's customers.

The two-day conference served as a platform for learning and celebration, featuring workshops on customer service, technology, and business growth. The highlight was the awards ceremony, which honored contractors who excel in delivering timely, high-quality home repairs and exceptional customer experiences.

Raising The Bar

“Celebrating ten years of the HomeServe Contractor Awards underscores the meaningful partnerships we’ve built with our contractors,” said Tom Rusin, HomeServe North America CEO. “Together, we’ve raised the bar for the home repair services industry but, more importantly, simplified homeownership for our customers, one repair at a time.”

Sylvester Criscone, HomeServe Senior Vice President of Contractor Management and Administration, added, “It’s not just a conference; it’s a celebration of those who move the skilled trades industry forward. We’re proud to bring well-deserved honors to the dedicated tradespeople who provide our shared customers high-quality repairs and exceptional customer service.”

Top Honors and Award Winners

Several contractors received top accolades for their performance, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Contractor of the Year: This premier award recognizes the best overall performers in the network.

Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Service of Evansville, Indiana (Small-Mid Market)

BP Electric of Lexington, Ohio (Large Market)

Diamond Award: Presented for consistent excellence and innovation.

Professional Mechanical Services of Big Lake, Minnesota

FYI Electrical and Remodeling Services of Houston, Texas

Wall of Fame Inductees: This honor is for contractors with at least a decade of exceptional service in the HomeServe network.

McAtee Plumbing Heating and Cooling of Williamsburg, Virginia

Frassica Inc. of Corona, California

Other notable awards included Rookie of the Year, presented to Blands Mechanical of Indianapolis, Indiana, and the HomeServe Hero Award, given to Chris Roney of In Control Plumbing for his life-saving actions on a service call. Pinnacle Performer Awards were also presented to the top contractor in each of HomeServe's 14 service regions.

HomeServe, in cooperation with its network of more than 2,900 local contractors, offers emergency home repair services to more than 4.6 million customers, servicing hundreds of thousands of households each year.

For more information, visit www.homeserve.com.