Future Pros Shine at PHCC’s 2025 National Plumbing Apprentice Contest

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation has announced the winners of the 2025 National Plumbing Apprentice Contest, held October 27–29 in Grand Rapids, Mich., during the PHCC—National Association’s CONNECT 2025 event.

Seventeen apprentices from across the US competed on the tradeshow floor, testing their skill, speed, and precision in a challenging, real-world plumbing build.

Vogt Takers First Place in National Competition

First place went to Josh Vogt of Bombard Mechanical in Las Vegas, Nevada, sponsored by A.O. Smith. Cody Green of Midwestern Mechanical in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, took second place, sponsored by Moen. Daniel Pritchett of Reichelt Plumbing in Schererville, Indiana, earned third place, sponsored by the Copper Development Association.

Each competitor was required to rough-in a complete bathroom system—including a toilet, sink, and shower—with full supply, waste, and vent lines, plus cleanouts and advanced features designed to test technical understanding and craftsmanship. Contestants worked with multiple pipe materials, including cast iron, copper, and PVC, using the proper joining methods for each.