Future Pros Shine at PHCC’s 2025 National Plumbing Apprentice Contest
Key Highlights
-
Hands-on excellence: Apprentices from 17 states competed in a full bathroom rough-in challenge at PHCC CONNECT 2025
-
Industry collaboration: Contractors, suppliers, and manufacturers worked together to mentor and evaluate the next generation of pros
-
Looking ahead: A revamped HVAC apprentice contest will debut in 2026, focused on future-ready trade skills
FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation has announced the winners of the 2025 National Plumbing Apprentice Contest, held October 27–29 in Grand Rapids, Mich., during the PHCC—National Association’s CONNECT 2025 event.
Seventeen apprentices from across the US competed on the tradeshow floor, testing their skill, speed, and precision in a challenging, real-world plumbing build.
Vogt Takers First Place in National Competition
First place went to Josh Vogt of Bombard Mechanical in Las Vegas, Nevada, sponsored by A.O. Smith. Cody Green of Midwestern Mechanical in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, took second place, sponsored by Moen. Daniel Pritchett of Reichelt Plumbing in Schererville, Indiana, earned third place, sponsored by the Copper Development Association.
Each competitor was required to rough-in a complete bathroom system—including a toilet, sink, and shower—with full supply, waste, and vent lines, plus cleanouts and advanced features designed to test technical understanding and craftsmanship. Contestants worked with multiple pipe materials, including cast iron, copper, and PVC, using the proper joining methods for each.
Contractors Help Drive the Competition
A team of PHCC contractor volunteers arrived early to assemble test benches, prepare materials, and manage the contest floor. They also evaluated each project and provided detailed feedback to the apprentices following the event.
“What makes this contest so special is the community behind it,” said Patrick Wallner, Chair of the PHCC Educational Foundation. “Our contractor volunteers, manufacturers, suppliers, and educators are all working together to make sure these apprentices have a platform to show off their talents. That collaboration reflects exactly what we need to build the next generation of skilled professionals.”
Industry Sponsors Power the Event
The 2025 contest was made possible through generous industry sponsorships, including monetary support, tools, and materials. Headline sponsors included A.O. Smith, Bradford White Corp., and Milwaukee Tool Company, joined by additional supporters such as AB&I Foundry, BNP-Plumbing & Mechanical Magazine, Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute, CONTRACTOR Magazine, Copper Development Association, Delta Faucet Co., Home Depot Pro, IAPMO, ICC, Kohler, Legend Valve, Moen, NIBCO, Oatey, Rheem, RIDGID, State Water Heaters, Tyler Pipe & Coupling, and Zoeller Pump Company.
HVAC Contest Update Coming in 2026
The Foundation’s National HVAC Apprentice Contest—traditionally held alongside CONNECT—is being redesigned to reflect emerging technologies and today’s in-demand skill sets. PHCC of South Dakota contractors are leading the update, with the new competition set to debut at the South Dakota state convention in February 2026.
For more information, visit phccfoundation.org.
Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.