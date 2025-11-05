PHCC Honors Jeffrey Voss with Col. George D. Scott Award

FALLS CHURCH, VA — Jeffrey Voss of Boone, North Carolina, has spent years advancing the plumbing and HVAC trades through leadership, advocacy, and mentorship. In recognition of his lasting impact, the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) presented him with its highest honor—the Col. George D. Scott Award—during PHCC CONNECT 2025 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

An Award Rooted in Service

Named for PHCC’s inaugural president, the Col. George D. Scott Award recognizes members whose long-term commitment and unselfish service strengthen both the association and the broader trade community.

“Jeff has been an unwavering leader at every level of PHCC—local, state, and national,” said Cindy Sheridan, PHCC’s Chief Executive Officer. “From mentoring new leaders to shaping licensing reform, his influence has left a lasting mark on our industry. He embodies PHCC’s values of service, innovation, and community, and we are proud to honor his contributions with the Col. Scott Award.”

Driving Change in North Carolina

Within PHCC of North Carolina, Voss has held nearly every leadership position and played a key role in advancing contractor interests at the state level. As chair of the Legislative Committee, he helped establish the chapter’s political action fund and worked to modernize licensing and code requirements.

During the COVID-19 workforce shortage, Voss proposed a new “Technician License” model to help employers maintain qualified staffing without compromising oversight—a solution that strengthened both business continuity and public safety.

Supporting the National PHCC Mission

Voss has served two terms as a PHCC Zone Director, connecting state chapters and aligning regional priorities with national goals. He has also been a longtime supporter of the PHCC Educational Foundation and a familiar face at the National Apprentice Contest, where he’s spent years mentoring young tradespeople and celebrating their achievements.

Leading by Example

Beyond his formal roles, Voss is known for his generosity and community spirit. Alongside his wife, Janice, he has supported PHCC Auxiliary initiatives, scholarship and fundraising programs, and local service efforts. The couple routinely hosts students from Appalachian State University and has even brought holiday cheer to PHCC events—with Voss often appearing in full Santa Claus attire.

“Jeff’s leadership is marked not just by ideas, but by action and results,” wrote his nominators. “He has strengthened PHCC’s reputation, increased license accessibility, empowered young professionals, and helped shape a better future for the trades.”

