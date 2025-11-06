Plumbing Manufacturers International Names New Leadership for 2026

Joining Neff and Wise on the 2026 board are Lowell Lampen (Kohler) as Vice President, Paige Riddle (LSP Products) as Secretary/Treasurer, and At-Large Directors Troy Benavidez (LIXIL), John Confrey (Falcon Water Technologies), Tim O’Keeffe (Symmons Industries), and Kate Olinger (Uponor-GF Building Flow Solutions).

Neff Emphasizes Industry Purpose and Impact

In remarks after his election, Neff highlighted the essential role plumbing manufacturers play in safeguarding health and sustainability.

“Plumbing products manufacturing is not just about fixtures and fittings—it is about safeguarding health, advancing water efficiency, and building the systems that sustain our communities every day,” he said.

Neff also recognized Wise for her leadership as 2025 president and announced that PMI’s 72nd Annual Meeting of the Membership will take place Nov. 2–5, 2026, in New Orleans as part of the PMI26 Manufacturing Success Conference.

Wise Reflects on a Year of Growth and Collaboration

Outgoing president Wise praised PMI’s growing influence across the plumbing industry and its expanding partnerships.

“Our partnerships—whether across North America or beyond—are proof that plumbing manufacturers not only build products but also help shape policy, sustainability, and innovation worldwide,” she said.

During the meeting, Wise also presented the PMI President’s Award to Stephanie Salmon, the association’s federal government affairs representative.

CEO Highlights Year of Achievement and Strategic Progress

In his state of the association report, PMI CEO and Executive Director Kerry Stackpole outlined five key focus areas for the organization:

Advocacy and policy leadership Technical and standards development Member engagement, diversity, and workforce development Public awareness, industry value, and sustainability Strategic priorities for 2026

“In 2025, PMI did more than respond to change—we helped shape it,” Stackpole said. He also presented the PMI Ambassador Award to Dan Rieland of Kohler for his service to the association and the industry.

Conference Celebrates Industry Contributions and Community Service

Throughout the PMI25 conference, members gathered for events highlighting the industry’s innovation and commitment to community. The program included the PMI Women’s Breakfast, celebrating women’s leadership in plumbing manufacturing, and the presentation of the Paul Patton PMI25 Manufacturing Success Award to Mike Johnson of Delta Faucet Company.

To close the event, attendees assembled World Vision hygiene kits for distribution to families and individuals in need—each kit including essential supplies and handwritten notes of encouragement from PMI members.

PMI25 sponsors

Gold

International Code Council and ICC Evaluation Service

IAPMO

Silver

CONTRACTOR

PHCP Pros

To learn more about Plumbing Manufacturers International visit safeplumbing.org.