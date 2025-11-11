ARCSA to Host New Technical Symposium on Rainwater and Stormwater Innovation

ONTARIO, CA — ARCSA International, a recognized leader in rainwater and stormwater harvesting, has announced plans to host the ARCSA Technical Symposium, a new technical event focused on the future of water reuse and sustainable system design. The symposium will take place May 20–21, 2026, at the Grundfos Headquarters in Brookshire, Texas.

A New Hub for Rainwater and Stormwater Professionals

Designed as a premier technical forum for industry professionals, the ARCSA Technical Symposium will bring together engineers, designers, sustainability leaders, and system installers for two days of education, collaboration, and innovation. The program will feature expert-led sessions, code updates, and open discussions centered on advancing rainwater and stormwater design, installation best practices, and regulatory frameworks.

Program Highlights

Technical Education: Workshops and presentations led by top experts in rainwater and stormwater system design and installation.

Networking Opportunities: Direct engagement with municipal leaders, sustainability professionals, equipment manufacturers, distributors, and innovators.

Technology Spotlight: A focused exhibitor area showcasing emerging rainwater and stormwater technologies through table displays and demonstrations.

Hosted at Grundfos’ Training and Innovation Facility

The event will be held at Grundfos’ state-of-the-art Brookshire training center, built for immersive, hands-on learning and live system demonstrations.

“Grundfos is honored to host the ARCSA Technical Symposium at our state-of-the-art Brookshire facility in Texas this May. Purpose-built to foster innovation, collaboration, and education, it’s the ideal setting for an event that champions sustainable water solutions. As a long-standing supporter of ARCSA and its mission, we deeply value the opportunity to bring industry leaders together. Our shared commitment makes this partnership especially meaningful, and we’re proud to help drive the conversation forward,” a Grundfos spokesperson said.

Registration and Participation Details

Registration for the ARCSA Technical Symposium will open later in 2025. Additional details on presentations, exhibitor participation, and sponsorship opportunities will be released in the coming months. Attendance will be limited to encourage collaboration and direct engagement among participants.

For more information, visit arcsainternational.org.

