PHCC Honors Cody Schroeder as 2025 Plumbing Instructor of the Year

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) has named Cody Schroeder of Midwestern Mechanical Trades Academy its 2025 Plumbing Instructor of the Year. Sponsored by PHCC Corporate Partner Milwaukee Tool, the award recognizes exceptional educators shaping the next generation of plumbing professionals. Schroeder received the honor during PHCC CONNECT 2025 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

From the Field to the Classroom

Schroeder began his plumbing career in 2005 as an apprentice with Midwestern Mechanical Inc., earning both his South Dakota and Sioux Falls journeyman licenses in 2009. Over 15 years in the field, he advanced from apprentice to journeyman to foreman before moving into education in 2021. Today, he oversees and teaches more than 100 plumbing apprentices across four Midwestern Mechanical locations.

Champion for Apprenticeships

Drawing on firsthand experience, Schroeder connects deeply with his students and advocates tirelessly for apprenticeship opportunities. He partners with the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation to promote and expand training programs throughout the state, helping more individuals access rewarding plumbing careers.

Modernizing Plumbing Education

Schroeder has worked to modernize both classroom and lab instruction to better align with today’s industry needs. He has secured grants to upgrade training facilities with state-of-the-art tools and digital systems, including Trimble technology that introduces apprentices to Building Information Modeling (BIM). His approach ensures students—from new graduates to career changers—gain real-world skills that translate directly to jobsite success.

Leading by Example

Known for his professionalism and leadership, Schroeder motivates apprentices through example. “Cody motivates and inspires his students by being an example of what hard work and loyalty can bring to their careers,” says Brett Kaltvedt of PHCC of South Dakota. Under Schroeder’s direction, Midwestern Mechanical apprentices have consistently excelled in the PHCC Educational Foundation’s National Plumbing Apprentice Contests.

Building Pride and Professionalism

At the core of Schroeder’s instruction is Midwestern Mechanical’s motto, “Performance with Pride.” He encourages students to take pride not only in their craft but also in their conduct and customer interactions. “He explains that professionalism builds respect, trust, and credibility—from both peers and customers—which ultimately leads to success for the company and the apprentices themselves,” says Kaltvedt.