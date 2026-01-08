Jobber Summit 2026 Targets Scalable Growth for Blue Collar Businesses

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA — Jobber, a software provider serving home service and blue-collar businesses, announced that Marc Randolph, Co-Founder and former CEO of Netflix, and Brian Scudamore, Founder and CEO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, will headline Jobber Summit 2026 on March 4.

Now in its sixth year, the free, one-day virtual event brings together tens of thousands of service professionals from across North America to focus on practical ways to build stronger, more profitable businesses. Registration is open at jobber.com/summit.

Built for Service Businesses Focused on Growth

Designed for ambitious owners in trades such as plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and exterior services, Jobber Summit centers on the systems, tools, and mindset required to reach the first million dollars in revenue—or scale beyond it. In a single day, attendees hear directly from experienced entrepreneurs and operators who understand the realities of running field-based service businesses, including staffing challenges, customer acquisition, and operational efficiency.

Lessons From Scaling One of the World’s Most Disruptive Companies

Marc Randolph, the first CEO of Netflix, will share insights from launching and growing one of the most disruptive companies in modern business. Drawing on decades of experience building startups, mentoring founders, and hosting the top-10 Apple podcast That Will Never Work, Randolph will focus on innovation, adaptability, and customer-first thinking—principles that translate directly to competitive, service-driven markets.

A Blue-Collar Playbook for Scaling Operations

Brian Scudamore brings a hands-on, service-industry perspective shaped by decades in the trades. As founder of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING, and Shack Shine under O2E Brands, Scudamore scaled a local service company into a global franchise organization. In a joint session with Jobber CEO and Co-Founder Sam Pillar, he will outline proven approaches to hiring, culture-building, systemization, and delivering consistent customer experiences across growing operations.

"Running a blue collar business takes grit, adaptability, and constant learning,” said Pillar. “Jobber Summit exists to bring practical education, real-world insights, and inspiration to our community. Marc Randolph and Brian Scudamore have tremendous perspective on innovation and customer-first growth as leaders who have built and scaled super successful businesses, and we’re excited to bring their knowledge and experience to our community."

Practical Education Across Core Business Functions

Beyond the keynote sessions, Jobber Summit 2026 will feature more than 15 speakers delivering actionable strategies across four focused learning tracks:

Master Your Marketing

Sell with Confidence

Maximize Your Money

Streamline With Jobber

Additional programming includes live business audits, tactical workshops, peer-to-peer discussions, and sessions highlighting real Jobber customers who have improved profitability by implementing new systems, technology, and operational processes.

“Jobber Summit is one of the only days I take fully off to dedicate the time to myself and our team to work on our business and build it up to the next level,” said Grant & Patti Blundell Owners, GB Plumbing Ltd. “I appreciate the time the Jobber team puts into it, knowing business owners around the world need that inspiration. I would recommend Jobber Summit for any business owner who is just starting out, or to the big businesses who have been around for years.”

Flexible Scheduling for Busy Contractors

To accommodate full job schedules, Jobber Summit offers two live attendance options on March 4: a morning session from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST and an evening session from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST. Contractors can choose the time block that best fits their workday while still accessing the full slate of content.

To view the complete agenda, speaker lineup, and to register, visit jobber.com/summit.