ASHRAE Unveils Technical Program for 2026 Women in ASHRAE Leadership Symposium

ATLANTA, GA — ASHRAE has announced the technical program for the 2026 Women in ASHRAE Leadership Symposium, scheduled for April 13–14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Following a sold-out inaugural event in 2025, the symposium returns with an expanded agenda aimed at developing leadership skills, strengthening professional networks, and advancing inclusive practices across the HVAC&R and built environment sectors.

Designed for professionals at every career stage, the event brings together students, early-career engineers, technical specialists, and senior leaders for two days of education focused on real-world leadership and industry challenges.

“This event offers professionals at every career stage, from students and early-career practitioners to seasoned executives, the opportunity to enhance leadership skills, grow their professional networks, and explore inclusive strategies for advancing women in the industry,” said Karine Leblanc, Symposium Chair.

Keynote Speakers Connect Leadership with Building Performance

The 2026 program features keynote speakers whose work bridges leadership development with technical excellence in the built environment.

Gail Brager, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Architecture at the University of California, Berkeley, will draw from her experience in building science research, sustainability leadership, and mentoring the next generation of industry professionals.

Sara Safari, Ph.D., empowerment activist and author, will deliver a keynote rooted in her personal experiences overcoming adversity, focusing on how resilience, mindset, and accountability can drive peak performance within technical and project-driven teams.

Breakout Sessions Address Workforce, Technology and Management

The symposium’s breakout sessions are structured to provide actionable insights relevant to today’s HVAC&R workforce. Topics include workforce development strategies to attract and retain new talent in the trades, along with leadership approaches that support diverse teams operating across field, office, and executive roles.

Technical sessions will also explore how emerging technologies are shaping modern buildings. Attendees can expect practical discussions on artificial intelligence and Internet of Things applications in HVAC systems, commissioning, and building performance optimization, as well as real-world case studies from women leading decarbonization, electrification, and net-zero projects.

Additional sessions focus on executive presence, authentic communication, and emotional intelligence, with an emphasis on managing multidisciplinary teams in high-stakes technical environments.

Registration Details and Early-Bird Pricing

In-person early bird registration for the 2026 Women in ASHRAE Leadership Symposium is priced at $495 for ASHRAE members and $545 for non-members. Early bird discounts are available through February 6.

For the full technical program, registration details, and additional information, visit ashrae.org/2026WIA.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on ASHRAE, visit ashrae.org.