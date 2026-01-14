Bring Back the Trades Announces Spring 2026 Skills Expos in New Hampshire and Maine

RYE, NH — Bring Back the Trades (BBTT), a nonprofit focused on building awareness and access to skilled trades careers, announced its Spring 2026 Skills Expos, returning to New Hampshire and expanding into Maine for the first time.

The hands-on events are designed to connect students, families, educators, employers and community members with real-world opportunities in construction, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, welding, automotive, cosmetology and other in-demand trades. Both events are presented by title sponsor F.W. Webb Company.

Spring 2026 events include a return to Londonderry High School in New Hampshire on Saturday, April 18, 2026, and BBTT’s first-ever Maine Skills Expo at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

“These expos are about opening doors,” said Steve Turner, Founder and CEO of Bring Back the Trades. “We’re excited to return to Londonderry and to bring this experience to Maine for the first time, giving more students and families the chance to get hands-on, ask questions, and start imagining what the trades can offer.”

Hands-On Exposure to Skilled Trades Careers

Both Skills Expos will feature interactive demonstrations, equipment displays and direct conversations with local tradespeople, contractors, unions, employers and educators. Attendees will be able to explore a wide range of career and education pathways while gaining a clearer understanding of what working in the trades looks like day to day.

“The trades are the backbone of our communities,” said Sean Davis, Vice President of Marketing at F.W. Webb Company. “Partnering with Bring Back the Trades allows us to help spark curiosity and show students that these careers offer pride, purpose and long-term opportunity. We’re proud to support BBTT as they expand their reach.”

The Londonderry event will be free and open to the public. The Maine event will be ticketed due to the inclusion of a BBQ lunch.

Londonderry Skills Expo Returns After Breakout First Year

The Londonderry Skills Expo returns to Londonderry High School after a successful inaugural event that drew strong participation from students, families and local businesses. The event is again co-hosted by the Rotary Club of Londonderry and the Londonderry Police Department and is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees.

New this year, the event will include food trucks, adding to the community-focused atmosphere.

“Rotary is about service above self, and this event is a powerful example of that spirit in action,” said Michael Lucci of the Rotary Club of Londonderry. “Bringing together schools, businesses and volunteers to support the next generation of tradespeople strengthens our community and helps open doors for local students.”

BBTT Expands Into Maine at Southern Maine Community College

BBTT’s Maine Skills Expo marks the organization’s first event in the state and will be held on the campus of Southern Maine Community College in South Portland. The college setting is designed to highlight both workforce entry and postsecondary education pathways available to students pursuing careers in the trades.

The ticketed event will connect students from across southern Maine with regional employers, unions, trade schools and workforce partners.

“We are excited to welcome Bring Back the Trades to Southern Maine Community College for their first Maine Skills Expo,” said Kristen Miller, President of SMCC. “This event aligns with our mission to provide accessible, hands-on education and strong career pathways for students. It’s a meaningful opportunity for young people to explore the trades and meet industry leaders right here in our region.”

Promo code MEDIA can be used for free individual tickets to the Maine event, and schools or organizations purchasing tickets in bulk can use promo code SCHOOL. Ticket sales close two weeks prior to the event.

What Attendees Can Expect

Attendees will have opportunities to:

Meet local trades organizations, employers, unions and educators

Participate in hands-on demonstrations and equipment displays

Learn about education, apprenticeship and career pathways

Explore BBTT scholarship opportunities supporting students pursuing skilled trades careers

Learn more about attending, exhibiting, sponsoring or volunteering at BBTT.org.

Event Details

Londonderry Skills Expo

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Londonderry High School | 295 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH

Admission: Free | Open to all ages (recommended for ages 10+)

Southern Maine Skills Expo at SMCC

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Southern Maine Community College | 200 Fort Road, South Portland, ME

Admission: Advance ticket purchase required | Open to all ages (recommended for ages 10+)

Promo Codes: MEDIA (individual tickets, up to 10) | SCHOOL (bulk tickets)