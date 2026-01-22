BDR SPARK 2026 Focuses Contractors on Measurable Growth and Operational Discipline

SEATTLE, WA — Business Development Resources (BDR), a business coaching, training, and marketing authority for the home services industry, welcomed more than 400 contractors and industry professionals to SPARK 2026, its annual learning and networking event. The three-day conference took place at the Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa in Amelia Island, Florida, bringing together owners, managers, and emerging leaders focused on starting the year with clarity and momentum.

SPARK 2026 was designed to help contractors align strategy, leadership, and execution early in the year. The event featured keynote presentations, focused breakout sessions, and structured networking opportunities aimed at strengthening business fundamentals and long-term performance.

Education Built Around Contractor Business Performance

Breakout sessions and workshops addressed core operational challenges facing contractors, including financial performance, leadership development, and lead generation systems. BDR coaches and industry leaders shared field-tested insights designed to help attendees return to their businesses with actionable next steps for 2026.

Keynotes Emphasized Leadership, Focus, and Execution

The conference opened with keynote speaker Sarah Wells, who challenged attendees to pursue personal excellence and lead their organizations with intention. The closing keynote featured Jon Acuff, New York Times bestselling author and one of Inc.’s Top 100 Leadership Speakers, who focused on goal achievement and turning ambition into sustained action.

“SPARK is meant to be both motivational and practical, providing contractors with renewed vision and vigor but also with tactical focus on how they can kickstart their year,” said Tammy Vasquez, Vice President of coaching for BDR. “This year’s sessions equipped attendees with practical strategies they can apply immediately to strengthen their operations and accelerate growth.”

Peer Connection and Measurable Takeaways

In addition to formal education sessions, SPARK emphasized peer-to-peer connection, giving contractors opportunities to share experiences, compare approaches, and build relationships with others facing similar business challenges.

“The contractors who come to SPARK each year are driven to move their businesses forward, applying creativity and discipline to achieve their goals,” said Vasquez. “That determination is a big reason why SPARK is such a catalyst for growth.”

SPARK 2027 Location Announced

During the event, BDR announced that the next SPARK conference will be held January 13–16, 2027, at the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort in Palm Springs, California. Registration for SPARK 2027 will open on February 2.

For additional information about BDR, visit bdrco.com.