GF Flow Symposium Brings Contractors and Engineers Together to Solve Real-World Flow Challenges

APPLE VALLEY, MN — GF has announced the launch of GF Flow Symposium, a new flagship customer event designed to help contractors, engineers, and project stakeholders address today’s most pressing construction and infrastructure challenges. The symposium will focus on practical system solutions that support faster installation, smarter design decisions, and more sustainable outcomes across commercial, infrastructure, and industrial applications.

A New Forum Focused on System Performance and Jobsite Realities

The inaugural GF Flow Symposium will take place May 3–6, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Built around the theme “One vision. One future. One flow.”, the event is designed to bring together customers, technical experts, and industry leaders to share proven approaches to designing and installing high-performing flow systems.

Education Across the Markets That Matter Most

Programming will span a wide range of end markets, including housing, multifamily construction, data centers, microelectronics, and critical infrastructure. Attendees will explore best practices that support reliability, scalability, and long-term system performance—while addressing ongoing labor shortages and increasingly compressed construction schedules.

Hands-On Learning and Product Insight

The symposium agenda will include educational sessions, panel discussions, and interactive product experiences aimed at helping attendees better understand system integration and installation efficiencies. Planned features include:

A VIP keynote speaker

Technical and educational sessions

Panel discussions with industry experts

Interactive product showcases

Hands-on demonstrations and workshops

Addressing Pressure on Today’s Construction Teams

“Today’s construction leaders are faced with immense pressure from compressed timelines to labor shortages and sustainability demands," says John Reutter, President of GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. “Backed by technical leadership and decades of experience, GF Flow Symposium is curated to address these challenges and present real-world solutions to help our partners build with confidence."

"We look forward to bringing together leading experts in engineering, construction and Flow Solutions to address the most pressing challenges in our customer industries and help build the infrastructure of the future,” says James Jackson, Head of Business Unit Americas at GF Industry and Infrastructure Flow Solutions.

Contractors, engineers, and project decision-makers interested in attending can learn more and register at georgfischer.com/symposium2026. Additional information on GF and Uponor products and services is available at uponor.com and gfps.com.