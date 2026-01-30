PHCC Opens Registration for 2026 Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.

FALLS CHURCH, VA — The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) announced registration is now open for its 2026 Legislative Conference, scheduled for May 5–6 at the YOTEL in Washington, D.C. The annual event brings plumbing, heating, and cooling contractors to the nation’s capital to engage directly with federal lawmakers on issues shaping the industry’s future.

Co-hosted with the American Supply Association (ASA), the 2026 conference is designed to give contractors practical tools and direct access to policymakers. Attendees will participate in issue briefings, receive political insights from industry experts, and take part in scheduled, in-person meetings with members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

Direct Advocacy on Contractor Priorities

The conference agenda centers on legislative and regulatory topics that directly affect PHCC members, including energy policy reform, workforce development, and registered apprenticeship programs. Participants will have opportunities to educate lawmakers on the real-world impact of federal policy decisions on plumbing, heating, and cooling businesses.

Expert Guidance on the Political Landscape

Keynote speaker Brent Buchanan, a nationally recognized government affairs strategist, will provide an overview of current political trends and offer guidance on effective advocacy. His session will focus on how contractors can clearly communicate industry priorities and build productive relationships with elected officials.

Training, Networking, and Capitol Hill Meetings

In addition to advocacy coaching and policy briefings, the conference includes networking receptions and events designed to connect contractors with peers and policymakers. These sessions allow attendees to share experiences, align messaging, and strengthen the industry’s collective voice in Washington.

Early bird registration and discounted hotel rates are available through April 10. Additional details and registration information are available at www.phccweb.org/legcon.