ASHRAE Closes 2026 Winter Conference with Strong Focus on IEQ and HVAC Innovation
Key Highlights
-
Strong contractor relevance around AI-driven HVAC controls, data center cooling and Guideline 36 applications
-
Continued push on IEQ and healthy buildings backed by new funding, policy engagement and standards leadership
-
Global reach reinforced through expanded partnerships, new chapters and targeted workforce education
LAS VEGAS, NV — ASHRAE wrapped up its 2026 Winter Conference in Las Vegas with a renewed emphasis on indoor environmental quality, healthy buildings and the expanding role HVAC&R professionals play in shaping building performance, occupant health and energy outcomes.
Held Feb. 2–4, the conference brought together engineers, contractors, designers, policymakers and researchers from around the world to examine how technology, sustainability and human experience intersect in modern buildings. Over the course of hundreds of sessions and committee meetings, attendees explored practical and emerging solutions involving artificial intelligence, low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, energy storage, geothermal systems and occupant-centered HVAC design.
The Winter Conference attracted 3,825 registrants and featured more than 400 committee meetings and over 100 technical sessions, along with extensive networking and professional development opportunities for HVAC professionals across market segments.
AHR Expo Showcases HVAC Innovation at Scale
Running concurrently with the conference, the AHR Expo turned the Las Vegas Convention Center into a global showcase for HVAC&R technology and equipment. The Expo hosted 1,945 exhibitors, including 601 international companies and 186 first-time exhibitors, across 565,000 net square feet of exhibit space. Organizers estimate total attendance at approximately 50,000 over three days.
For contractors and system designers, the combined events provided a rare opportunity to connect technical standards development with real-world equipment advances, controls strategies and jobsite-ready solutions.
Technical Sessions Reflect Real-World Challenges
Among the most heavily attended Winter Conference sessions were presentations addressing data center cooling, advanced HVAC controls and the growing role of artificial intelligence in system optimization, including:
-
The Liquid Revolution: Best Practices in Cooling for Tomorrow’s Data Centers
-
AI in Action: A Real World Application of AI for Campus Energy Optimization
-
Demystifying GenAI: What HVAC Professionals Need to Know
-
Can We Eliminate VAV Zone Reheat During Cooling? Real-World Results Using ASHRAE Guideline 36 Sequences
-
AI Optimization and Control of Chiller Plants: Reducing Energy Consumption and Improving Comfort Levels
President Emphasizes IEQ and Healthy Buildings
During his State of the Society Address, 2025–26 ASHRAE President Bill McQuade highlighted progress on the organization’s healthy buildings and indoor environmental quality initiatives, stressing the shift from strategy to execution.
“Six months into this Society year, we are seeing real progress,” said McQuade. “To ensure this work translates into lasting impact, we established the IEQ Center of Excellence—a dedicated platform to advance a coordinated roadmap, strengthen collaboration, and support ASHRAE’s leadership in policy, advocacy and global engagement.”
McQuade also pointed to advances in water safety, pathogen mitigation and integrated, health-focused building design approaches. His full State of the Society presentation is available at ashrae.org/president.
Presidential Initiative Supports Chapter-Level Projects
McQuade also announced recipients of the 2025–26 Presidential Initiative Challenge, a grant program designed to support chapter-led projects that improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance indoor environmental quality at the local level.
Backed by the Gordon Holness Presidential Fund and administered by the Young Engineers in ASHRAE committee, the program received 21 submissions and awarded six projects totaling $46,350, including initiatives focused on classrooms, health centers and community facilities in North America, Africa and Latin America.
Expanding Global and Industry Partnerships
Leading up to the Winter Conference, ASHRAE renewed memoranda of understanding with 17 organizations spanning engineering, architecture, public health, energy and standards development. These partnerships are intended to strengthen alignment across disciplines and reinforce ASHRAE’s role in global standards, workforce development and policy engagement.
Membership Growth and Policy Influence
During the conference’s Honors and Awards Program, ASHRAE recognized outstanding member contributions and shared updates on organizational growth. Executive Vice President and Secretary Jeff Littleton announced the approval of two new chapters in Region XIV—the Benelux Chapter and the DACH Chapter—along with 13 new student branches.
ASHRAE now includes 202 chapters, 42 sections and 342 active student branches worldwide.
Littleton also highlighted ASHRAE’s growing influence in public policy. Over the past year, the Society submitted letters or testimony on 22 indoor environmental quality-related bills. Legislation referencing ASHRAE standards was signed into law in Virginia, Colorado and New Jersey, with additional indoor air quality measures under development in other states.
Education and Workforce Development
The ASHRAE Learning Institute delivered 21 courses during the Winter Conference, with strongest attendance for programs addressing advanced HVAC controls, data center design and moisture management. For the first time, ALI also offered a region-specific Fundamentals of District Cooling System Design course for the Middle East, Africa and Asia, led by local experts.
All registered attendees—both in-person and virtual—will have access to the conference platform for 12 months following the event.
Looking Ahead
The 2026 ASHRAE Annual Conference will be held June 27–July 1 in Austin, Texas. The 2027 Winter Conference is scheduled for Jan. 23–27, 2027, followed by the AHR Expo from Jan. 25–27, 2027, in Chicago, Illinois.