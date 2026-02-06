ASHRAE Closes 2026 Winter Conference with Strong Focus on IEQ and HVAC Innovation

AHR Expo Showcases HVAC Innovation at Scale

Running concurrently with the conference, the AHR Expo turned the Las Vegas Convention Center into a global showcase for HVAC&R technology and equipment. The Expo hosted 1,945 exhibitors, including 601 international companies and 186 first-time exhibitors, across 565,000 net square feet of exhibit space. Organizers estimate total attendance at approximately 50,000 over three days.

For contractors and system designers, the combined events provided a rare opportunity to connect technical standards development with real-world equipment advances, controls strategies and jobsite-ready solutions.

Technical Sessions Reflect Real-World Challenges

Among the most heavily attended Winter Conference sessions were presentations addressing data center cooling, advanced HVAC controls and the growing role of artificial intelligence in system optimization, including:

The Liquid Revolution: Best Practices in Cooling for Tomorrow’s Data Centers

AI in Action: A Real World Application of AI for Campus Energy Optimization

Demystifying GenAI: What HVAC Professionals Need to Know

Can We Eliminate VAV Zone Reheat During Cooling? Real-World Results Using ASHRAE Guideline 36 Sequences

AI Optimization and Control of Chiller Plants: Reducing Energy Consumption and Improving Comfort Levels

President Emphasizes IEQ and Healthy Buildings

During his State of the Society Address, 2025–26 ASHRAE President Bill McQuade highlighted progress on the organization’s healthy buildings and indoor environmental quality initiatives, stressing the shift from strategy to execution.

“Six months into this Society year, we are seeing real progress,” said McQuade. “To ensure this work translates into lasting impact, we established the IEQ Center of Excellence—a dedicated platform to advance a coordinated roadmap, strengthen collaboration, and support ASHRAE’s leadership in policy, advocacy and global engagement.”

McQuade also pointed to advances in water safety, pathogen mitigation and integrated, health-focused building design approaches. His full State of the Society presentation is available at ashrae.org/president.

Presidential Initiative Supports Chapter-Level Projects

McQuade also announced recipients of the 2025–26 Presidential Initiative Challenge, a grant program designed to support chapter-led projects that improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance indoor environmental quality at the local level.

Backed by the Gordon Holness Presidential Fund and administered by the Young Engineers in ASHRAE committee, the program received 21 submissions and awarded six projects totaling $46,350, including initiatives focused on classrooms, health centers and community facilities in North America, Africa and Latin America.

Expanding Global and Industry Partnerships

Leading up to the Winter Conference, ASHRAE renewed memoranda of understanding with 17 organizations spanning engineering, architecture, public health, energy and standards development. These partnerships are intended to strengthen alignment across disciplines and reinforce ASHRAE’s role in global standards, workforce development and policy engagement.

Membership Growth and Policy Influence

During the conference’s Honors and Awards Program, ASHRAE recognized outstanding member contributions and shared updates on organizational growth. Executive Vice President and Secretary Jeff Littleton announced the approval of two new chapters in Region XIV—the Benelux Chapter and the DACH Chapter—along with 13 new student branches.