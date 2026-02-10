BDR Experts to Tackle Growth, Leadership and Financial Clarity at WWETT 2026

SEATTLE, WA — Business Development Resources (BDR), a business coaching, training and marketing firm serving plumbing, wastewater and home services contractors, announced that three of its in-house experts will present educational sessions at WWETT 2026. The event will take place Feb. 16–19 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

WWETT 2026 is expected to bring together thousands of wastewater, plumbing and environmental service professionals for four days of technical education and business-focused training. BDR coaches and executives will lead sessions aimed at helping contractors improve profitability, develop leadership depth and respond to emerging industry trends.

Plumbing and Wastewater Trends and Leadership Development

Nate Agentis, Vice President of BDR’s plumbing vertical, will participate in two sessions focused on industry direction and organizational leadership. On Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Agentis will join the panel discussion “Top 4 Trends in Plumbing & Wastewater: Expert Discussion and Q&A,” offering insight into operational and market shifts affecting contractors. The panel session will be held in room 240.

Agentis will also present “Leading & Developing Middle Management” on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in room 233. The session will focus on building accountability, improving communication and strengthening the layer of leadership that often determines whether a service company can scale successfully.

Financial Fundamentals for Smarter Decision-Making

BDR Lead Accounting Coach Kasey Stanley will present “Breaking Down the Books: P&L and Balance Sheet Essentials” on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. in room 143. The session is designed to help contractors better understand their financial statements and use them as practical tools for pricing, budgeting and long-term profitability.

Avoiding Common Lead Generation Pitfalls

Zene Wynkoop, Director of Performance Marketing and Technology at BxB, a BDR company, will present “Four Lead Generation Mistakes You Might Be Making in Your Business… and How to Fix Them!” on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in room 143. The session will examine common marketing missteps and outline practical strategies contractors can apply to generate more consistent, qualified leads.

Wynkoop will also join Agentis on the “Top 4 Trends in Plumbing & Wastewater” panel discussion on Tuesday.

Addressing Current Contractor Pressures

“Wastewater professionals are navigating acute challenges right now, from rising costs and labor shortages to increased competition,” said Agentis. “The WWETT Show presents a critical opportunity for contractors to gain field-tested strategies for strengthening operations, growing profitably and building teams that can thrive in any market.”

For more information about WWETT 2026, visit wwettshow.com.

Additional information about BDR is available at bdrco.com.