2026 MEP Conference Drives, Celebrates Industry Progress

AUSTIN, TX – The 2026 MEP Conference was held January 26-28 in Austin. Sponsoring organizations included the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA). Sponsoring manufacturers included Trimble, Milwaukee Tool and Procore.

The event featured 28 breakout education sessions intended to foster collaboration, facilitate the sharing of best practices, and drive collective progress towards the future of the Mechanical-Electrical-Plumbing industry.

Program

The opening general session: Pulse of Innovation, was given by Johnathan Marsh, CEO of and Technology Strategist at Steel Toe Consulting and Jeff Sample, Senior Industry Development Manager – Trades at Bluebeam. The speakers provided a dynamic look at current industry practices using live polling of the audience to capture what’s really happening on the ground.