2026 MEP Conference Drives, Celebrates Industry Progress
Key Highlights
- The conference featured 28 educational sessions focused on collaboration, best practices, and future industry trends
- Key topics included Virtual Design and Construction, prefabrication, AI, and data center construction opportunities
- Industry leaders and innovators were recognized with awards, emphasizing leadership and impactful ideas shaping the future of MEP
AUSTIN, TX – The 2026 MEP Conference was held January 26-28 in Austin. Sponsoring organizations included the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA). Sponsoring manufacturers included Trimble, Milwaukee Tool and Procore.
The event featured 28 breakout education sessions intended to foster collaboration, facilitate the sharing of best practices, and drive collective progress towards the future of the Mechanical-Electrical-Plumbing industry.
Program
The opening general session: Pulse of Innovation, was given by Johnathan Marsh, CEO of and Technology Strategist at Steel Toe Consulting and Jeff Sample, Senior Industry Development Manager – Trades at Bluebeam. The speakers provided a dynamic look at current industry practices using live polling of the audience to capture what’s really happening on the ground.
Several sessions discussed Virtual Design and Construction:
· Right Sizing VDC for your Project-A Back to Basics Approach from Mark Deschenes, Operations Manager – McKinstry
· Creating Fabrication Without VDC, from Adam Davis, Director of Fabrication and Modularization – Miller Electric Co., and Chris Hronek, Construction Technology Manager, Tweet Garot Mechanical
· Fabrication Flow: From VDC to Final Installation—What’s Working? From Adam Rude, VP of Construction Support – Operations, ERMCO, Inc., Zach Piercy, VP of Sales, Poynter Sheet Metal, and Nathan Wood, Founder & Chief Enabling Officer, SpectrumAEC.
Other big topics at the conference included prefabrication, estimation, the evolving role of AI, teaching soft skills, and the opportunities presented by the boom in data center construction.
Networking, Awards and More
The event offered several networking sessions, including a working breakfast, a reception, and an after party sponsored by Milwaukee Tool.
The conference was also an opportunity for the MEP industry to recognize its own break-out performers. 2026 MCAA Innovator of the Year, NECA Innovator of the Year, and SMACNA Innovator of the Year Awards were all presented during lunch on the first day of the conference.
The awards ceremony was also an opportunity to look ahead through the Industry Advocate Award, honoring individuals whose ideas, leadership, and impact are shaping the future of the MEP industry.
The 2027 MEP Innovation Conference is scheduled for January 25-27th in Tampa, FL. To learn more visit mepconference.com.