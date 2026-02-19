ABC National Craft Championships Bring 200+ Top Trades Pros to Salt Lake City

WASHINGTON, DC — More than 200 of the nation’s top construction craft professionals will compete in Salt Lake City on March 19 at the 37th annual National Craft Championships (NCC), hosted by Associated Builders and Contractors during ABC Convention 2026.

The event brings together leading tradespeople in carpentry, drywall, electrical, HVAC, plumbing and welding for a rigorous, real-world test of jobsite skills, safety knowledge and code compliance.

Real-World Skills Tested Across 11 Crafts

The NCC features 15 competitions spanning 11 crafts. Competitors complete a two-hour online exam followed by a six-hour practical performance test designed to mirror field conditions.

In addition, a team commercial competition pairs journey-level professionals from multiple trades to complete a joint project—reflecting the coordination and collaboration required on today’s commercial jobsites.

Craft students and apprentices from across the country demonstrate installation accuracy, safe work practices and technical expertise as they compete for top honors.

Construction Management Students Tackle Live Project Challenge

Also on March 19, ABC will host its annual Construction Management Competition (CMC).

Thirty-two teams of students from colleges and universities with leading construction management programs will complete the same real-life construction project. Teams are evaluated on scheduling, estimating, safety planning and overall project execution—skills essential for delivering projects on time and on budget.

The competition provides students with resume-building experience while simulating the pressures and problem-solving demands of active project management.

Workforce Development From Apprenticeship to Project Leadership

ABC’s workforce development strategy supports contractors at every level of the talent pipeline. Through a nationwide network of chapters, ABC offers more than 800 apprenticeship, craft, safety and management education programs, including more than 450 government-registered apprenticeship programs across 20 occupations.

In addition, ABC’s National Student Chapter Network—connecting local chapters with colleges and universities offering construction management degrees—grew to 65 chapters in 2025, strengthening ties between contractors and future industry leaders.

Event Details

What: 2026 National Craft Championships and 2026 Construction Management Competition during ABC Convention 2026

When: Thursday, March 19, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. MT

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Who: More than 200 craft professionals and 32 construction management teams

For further details on the 2026 National Craft Championships visit: www.abc.org/Workforce/NCC.

For further details on the 2026 Construction Management Challenge visit: hwww.abc.org/Workforce/Construction-Management-Competition.