ABC Announces 2026 Construction Workforce Award Honorees

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Associated Builders and Contractors have announced the honorees of the 2026 Construction Workforce Awards. The awards are to recognize individuals who are:

Playing critical roles in shaping the future of the construction industry

Highlighting construction as a meaningful lifelong career

Emphasizing safe work practices

Expanding education opportunities

Award recipients receive a $10,000 cash prize, a magazine feature story, and will receive national exposure and professional development for years to come.

The awards include Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional of the Year, Young Professional of the Year and Health and Safety Professional of the Year. The winners were announced March 18th at the ABC Convention in Salt Lake City.

The 2026 honorees are: