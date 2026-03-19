ABC Announces 2026 Construction Workforce Award Honorees
Key Highlights
- Awards recognize individuals excelling in construction safety, education, and career development
- Recipients include Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional, Young Professional, and Health & Safety Professional
- The awards aim to promote construction as a meaningful lifelong career and emphasize safe work practices
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Associated Builders and Contractors have announced the honorees of the 2026 Construction Workforce Awards. The awards are to recognize individuals who are:
- Playing critical roles in shaping the future of the construction industry
- Highlighting construction as a meaningful lifelong career
- Emphasizing safe work practices
- Expanding education opportunities
Award recipients receive a $10,000 cash prize, a magazine feature story, and will receive national exposure and professional development for years to come.
The awards include Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional of the Year, Young Professional of the Year and Health and Safety Professional of the Year. The winners were announced March 18th at the ABC Convention in Salt Lake City.
The 2026 honorees are:
- Tatton Kilmer, Preconstruction Manager and Plumbing Instructor, ABC Southern California chapter, Anaheim, California, is the 2026 Craft Instructor of the Year.
- Jason White, Mechanical Supervisor and Industrial Technician, The Cianbro Cos., Pittsfield, Maine, is the 2026 Craft Professional of the Year.
- Nyoki Mokeba, Corporate Director of Equipment Sourcing, Performance Contractors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the 2026 Young Professional of the Year.
- Jennifer Ferdinand-Stong, Corporate Safety Manager, Gaylor Electric, Indianapolis, is ABC’s first-ever Health and Safety Professional of the Year.
ABC Convention 2026 celebrates the best of the best in merit shop construction, honoring the member companies and individuals who lead the industry in representing the association’s core values.
To learn more visit www.abc.org.