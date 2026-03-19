ABC Announces 2026 Construction Workforce Award Honorees

The Awards—presented at the ABC Convention in Salt Lake City—highlight outstanding professionals shaping the future of construction through leadership, safety, and education.
March 19, 2026
2 min read

Key Highlights

  • Awards recognize individuals excelling in construction safety, education, and career development

  • Recipients include Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional, Young Professional, and Health & Safety Professional

  • The awards aim to promote construction as a meaningful lifelong career and emphasize safe work practices
ABC logo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Associated Builders and Contractors have announced the honorees of the 2026 Construction Workforce Awards. The awards are to recognize individuals who are: 

  • Playing critical roles in shaping the future of the construction industry
  • Highlighting construction as a meaningful lifelong career
  • Emphasizing safe work practices
  • Expanding education opportunities

Award recipients receive a $10,000 cash prize, a magazine feature story, and will receive national exposure and professional development for years to come.

The awards include Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional of the Year, Young Professional of the Year and Health and Safety Professional of the Year. The winners were announced March 18th at the ABC Convention in Salt Lake City.

The 2026 honorees are: 

ABC
Construcion Workforce Award Winners

ABC Convention 2026 celebrates the best of the best in merit shop construction, honoring the member companies and individuals who lead the industry in representing the association’s core values.

To learn more visit www.abc.org

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