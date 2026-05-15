ARCSA International Expands Industry Education With 2026 Technical Symposium

ARCSA International has announced plans to host a new Technical Symposium May 20–21, 2026, at the Grundfos Headquarters in Brookshire, Texas, bringing together rainwater harvesting and stormwater management professionals for two days of technical education, industry collaboration and networking.

The event will welcome engineers, system designers, installers, architects, sustainability practitioners and other water management professionals focused on advancing resilient and sustainable water strategies.

Technical Education Focused on Real-World Applications

The symposium is designed to provide in-depth learning opportunities centered on the future of rainwater and stormwater systems. Attendees will participate in expert-led sessions covering system design, installation best practices, code and standards updates, and regulatory developments impacting the industry.

Educational sessions will focus on practical applications and strategies that can help improve long-term system performance, efficiency and sustainability across residential, commercial and municipal projects.

Product Showcase Highlights Emerging Technologies

In addition to technical sessions, the symposium will feature a dedicated exhibitor area with tabletop displays showcasing products, technologies and tools supporting rainwater harvesting and stormwater management systems.

The exhibit area is intended to give attendees direct access to manufacturers, suppliers and technology providers while offering opportunities to explore new solutions and discuss project challenges with industry peers.

Networking Opportunities Across the Industry

The event will also emphasize networking and collaboration among professionals across multiple sectors of the water management industry. Engineers, architects, installers, designers and sustainability leaders will have opportunities to exchange ideas, discuss emerging trends and build new industry relationships throughout the two-day program.

ARCSA International, a member of The IAPMO Group, continues to expand its educational programming and professional development resources in response to growing demand for resilient water infrastructure solutions nationwide.

The 2026 Technical Symposium reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to advancing industry best practices and supporting the continued growth of rainwater harvesting and stormwater management systems.

To learn more visit arcsainternational.org/news/arcsa-international-technical-symposium.