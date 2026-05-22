PHCC Holds 2026 Legislative Conference: Strength and Unity

Valentini also thanked those members of the ASA at the Conference, adding that having people from diverse industries, organizations and backgrounds all speaking with the same voice to deliver the same message is the real way to make legislators pay attention. (The last time the ASA joined the PHCC for the Legislative Conference was back in 2007.)

Best Practices

The first day of the Conference was spent getting member-delegates up to speed on the key legislation now being decided in Congress, and on the right approach to take with legislators and their staff (with an emphasis on the staff, who, in many cases, are the real policy experts informing the decisions those Congresspeople will make).

At the Advocacy Best Practices meeting Valentini, Chuck White, PHCC-NA’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Christopher Lindsay, Vice President of Government Relations for IAPMO, Sean Preseton, Vice President of Membership, Advocacy and Events for the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) and Palmer Schoening, Chairman of the Family Business Coalition, advised delegates to emphasize policy over politics.

Yes, they admitted, in today’s polarized political atmosphere there are some topics that will never gain any traction with Democrats, some that will never find support among Republicans. But be polite, make a meaningful impression, outline your policy “ask”, thank them for their time and move on to the next meeting.

That meaningful impression, the panelists stressed, was key. With people who take hundreds, if not thousands of meetings a year, do your best to make some kind of human connection. Talk about your business, your industry, and the challenges you face. “Bring your own voice,” Christopher Lindsay said, “your individual stories. Tell them why they should care.”

Stay on topic, they advised, stay on message, and follow up later with an email, or better still a handwritten note.

Workforce Development

Other first-day sessions included Workforce Policy Trends with Craig Brightup, CEO of the Brightup Group, LLC, and Brandon Houston, Director of Workforce Development for SkillsUSA, Jimmy Koch, Government Relations Manager for the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) and James Young, Sr. Director of Congressional Relations for Labor, HR & Safety at Associated General Contactors (AGC).