Bring Back The Trades Skills Expo Draws More Than 1,500 Attendees to Inaugural Maine Event
Key Highlights
- 1,500+ attendees explored hands-on skilled trades experiences at Maine’s first BBTT Skills Expo
- Students received $22,500 in scholarships backed by industry partners and employers
- New workforce research projects a $325 billion skilled trades labor gap by 2030
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME — Bring Back The Trades (BBTT), a national nonprofit based in New Hampshire, partnered with Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) to host the first-ever BBTT Skills Expo in Maine, drawing more than 1,500 attendees and creating a hands-on showcase for career opportunities across the skilled trades.
Presented by F.W. Webb Company, the event brought students, educators, employers, and community members together to explore pathways in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, construction, healthcare, and other industries.
The event featured more than 70 interactive exhibits throughout the SMCC campus, allowing attendees to gain firsthand experience with tools, technologies, and career opportunities shaping the future workforce. Participants operated excavators, used virtual welding simulators, built birdhouses, and worked with professional-grade tools, including Milwaukee Tool Propress equipment for copper pipe connections.
Hands-On Experiences Put Skilled Trades Careers Front and Center
Industry representatives from throughout the region provided demonstrations and discussions designed to help students better understand opportunities available in the trades.
The event drew students from 33 regional schools, along with homeschooled students and members of the surrounding community, underscoring growing interest in hands-on careers and technical education.
Research released earlier this year by BBTT identified a significant workforce challenge ahead, finding that 25% of jobs across seven core skilled trades sectors could be unfilled by 2030, representing a projected $325 billion national workforce gap.
“People talk about the projected workforce shortage like we can’t do anything about it,” said Steve Turner, CEO and Founder of Bring Back The Trades. “But look at what happened Tuesday. We found many local employers ready to step up and invest in the next generation, and over 1,500 students who aren’t looking at the trades as a backup plan—they’re ready to get to work.”
Scholarships and Industry Support Reinforce Workforce Investment
Local and regional companies supported the event and helped BBTT award $22,500 in scholarships to students during the event.
“Seeing our campus packed with students and local employers Tuesday showed just how excited the next generation is about opportunities in the skilled trades,” said Dr. Kristen Miller, President of Southern Maine Community College. “We were thrilled to host the Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo here on our South Portland campus. It was an incredible opportunity to help students take steps to build their futures.”
SMCC offers hands-on education and certification programs in HVAC, automotive, construction, plumbing, electrical trades, and related fields.
Major employers and industry organizations participating in the event included F.W. Webb, SMCC, Casella Waste, Eastern Propane & Oil, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Lighthouse Credit Union, Milwaukee Tool, and numerous additional regional organizations.
BBTT Expands Momentum Across New England
The Maine event follows BBTT’s recent sold-out Skills Expo in Londonderry, New Hampshire, continuing the organization's expansion efforts across New England. BBTT said support from F.W. Webb Company has played a significant role in advancing workforce research and supporting Skills Expo programming.
The organization also highlighted additional initiatives, including monthly student scholarships and the BBTT Tool Grant Program, sponsored by Milwaukee Tool, which provides equipment support for school shop programs and nonprofit organizations.
Upcoming BBTT events include the New Hampshire Bike Build Off in June, the Grit to Grow Summit focused on workforce engagement and mentorship opportunities, and a BBTT Skills Expo planned for Marlborough, Massachusetts, in October.
For more information on upcoming events, research, or how to apply for a scholarship or the Tool Grant Program, visit BBTT.org.