Bring Back The Trades Skills Expo Draws More Than 1,500 Attendees to Inaugural Maine Event

Hands-On Experiences Put Skilled Trades Careers Front and Center

Industry representatives from throughout the region provided demonstrations and discussions designed to help students better understand opportunities available in the trades.

The event drew students from 33 regional schools, along with homeschooled students and members of the surrounding community, underscoring growing interest in hands-on careers and technical education.

Research released earlier this year by BBTT identified a significant workforce challenge ahead, finding that 25% of jobs across seven core skilled trades sectors could be unfilled by 2030, representing a projected $325 billion national workforce gap.

“People talk about the projected workforce shortage like we can’t do anything about it,” said Steve Turner, CEO and Founder of Bring Back The Trades. “But look at what happened Tuesday. We found many local employers ready to step up and invest in the next generation, and over 1,500 students who aren’t looking at the trades as a backup plan—they’re ready to get to work.”

Scholarships and Industry Support Reinforce Workforce Investment

Local and regional companies supported the event and helped BBTT award $22,500 in scholarships to students during the event.

“Seeing our campus packed with students and local employers Tuesday showed just how excited the next generation is about opportunities in the skilled trades,” said Dr. Kristen Miller, President of Southern Maine Community College. “We were thrilled to host the Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo here on our South Portland campus. It was an incredible opportunity to help students take steps to build their futures.”

SMCC offers hands-on education and certification programs in HVAC, automotive, construction, plumbing, electrical trades, and related fields.

Major employers and industry organizations participating in the event included F.W. Webb, SMCC, Casella Waste, Eastern Propane & Oil, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Lighthouse Credit Union, Milwaukee Tool, and numerous additional regional organizations.