IAPMO Returns to Capitol Hill for High-Performance Buildings Week 2026

WASHINGTON, DC — IAPMO will once again play a prominent role in High-Performance Buildings Week, returning to Washington, DC, June 2-4 to advocate for resilient, efficient, and sustainable building practices.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, High-Performance Buildings Week brings together industry leaders and policymakers to discuss building strategies that support long-term performance, resource efficiency, and sustainability.

IAPMO Leadership Supports Industry Advocacy Efforts

Organized by the High-Performance Buildings Coalition (HPBC), the annual event provides an opportunity for building industry stakeholders to engage directly with members of Congress and federal policymakers on issues impacting the built environment.

IAPMO is a founding member of the HPBC, a private-sector coalition of approximately 200 organizations that support the High-Performance Buildings Caucus of the US Congress.

Senior Director of Government Relations Jim Scarborough currently serves as Chair of the coalition, while Executive Vice President of Government Relations Dain Hansen and Vice President of Government Relations Christopher Lindsay have previously held HPBC leadership positions.

Industry Collaboration Focuses on Building Performance

Joining Scarborough, Hansen, and Lindsay during this year’s event will be Christina Kaeini, Senior Director of Government Relations and Chair of the HPBC State and Local Affairs Committee.

Together, the IAPMO team will participate in meetings and discussions throughout the week aimed at advancing policies that promote high-performance buildings and support the industry's commitment to efficiency, resilience, and sustainability.

As High-Performance Buildings Week marks two decades of advocacy and collaboration, IAPMO continues to work alongside coalition partners to help shape building policies that support safe, sustainable, and high-performing communities.

IAPMO will participate in each of these events this week:

Tuesday, June 2 – Congressional Briefing: “Unleashing AI Dominance: Data Center Performance, Flexibility, and Resilience” | 9:30-10:30 a.m. | Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2167

Convened by Scarborough in his role as HPBC chair, this year’s Congressional Briefing will explore how the rapid growth of data centers is reshaping the US building energy landscape.

Between 2017 and 2023, the sector’s annual contribution to US GDP nearly doubled, from $355 billion to $727 billion, underscoring its expanding role in the digital economy. This growth is driven by electricity-intensive computing and the cooling systems required to maintain reliable operations, placing increasing demands on energy infrastructure.

The briefing that will explore a forward-looking framework for advancing data center energy performance, with a focus on efficiency, demand-response, resilience, and high-performance design. Panelists will examine how to balance rising energy demand with affordability, grid constraints, and infrastructure limitations, while unlocking workforce and economic opportunities through more sustainable data center design and construction.

Tuesday, June 2 – House Meetings

IAPMO and HPBC members will meet with members and staff of the US House of Representatives to discuss priorities related to building performance, safety, and sustainability.

Wednesday, June 3 – Senate Meetings

Meetings continue with members of the US Senate and their staff to share insights and advocate for support of high-performance building policies and programs.

Thursday, June 4 – Monthly Board Luncheon | Noon | National Institute for Buildings Sciences

“We are excited to once again provide the opportunity for representatives of the Coalition’s 200 organizations to visit with members of Congress as we celebrate our 20th anniversary,” Scarborough said. “This annual event continues to highlight how we support legislation and policies that protect life and property, promote innovative building technologies, enhance US economic competitiveness, and support the development of private sector standards, codes and guidelines that address these concerns.”

IAPMO remains committed to advancing codes, standards, and policy frameworks that promote public safety, efficient water and energy use, and sustainable construction.

For more information or to RSVP for events, contact [email protected].