SkillsUSA National Plumbing Competition Showcases Next Generation of Plumbing Talent
Key Highlights
- Forty-eight of the nation’s top plumbing students competed for national honors in Atlanta
- Competitors completed a challenging bathroom rough-in using copper, PVC and cast-iron piping systems
- Industry leaders say workforce development events like SkillsUSA are critical to addressing the growing demand for plumbers
ATLANTA, GA — The nation’s top plumbing students gathered in Atlanta for the 2026 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC), where 48 competitors tested their skills in the annual National Plumbing Competition at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Representing high schools, vocational programs, technical schools and post-secondary institutions from across the country, competitors earned their place on the national stage by advancing through local and state-level competitions.
National Competition Challenges Students With Real-World Plumbing Skills
Over a day and a half of competition, students completed a demanding hands-on plumbing project that required them to rough-in a bathroom using copper, PVC and cast-iron piping systems.
The timed challenge tested practical installation skills, knowledge of plumbing systems, proficiency with cutting and assembly tools, and the ability to work accurately under pressure. Nearly all participants successfully completed the project, demonstrating the high level of preparation and technical knowledge required to reach the national competition.
Top Competitors Earn National Recognition
The 2026 National Plumbing Competition winners were:
Secondary Division
- Gold: Beckham Dickson, Davis Technical College, Kaysville, Utah
- Silver: Joseph Grzegorczyk, Bay Arenac ISD Career Center, Bay City, Michigan
- Bronze: Parker Haydt, Bethlehem AVTS, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Post-Secondary Division
- Gold: Anton Allen, Western Dakota Technical College, Rapid City, South Dakota
- Silver: Agustin Gonzalez-Lopez, Erwin Technical College, Tampa, Florida
- Bronze: David Thompson, Davis Technical College, Kaysville, Utah
Industry Workforce Needs Continue To Drive Interest In Skilled Trades
The competition comes as the plumbing-heating-cooling industry continues to face a growing need for skilled workers.
According to projections from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the p-h-c industry will require approximately 114,500 new workers by 2028. Industry leaders view events such as the SkillsUSA Championships as a critical pipeline for developing the next generation of plumbing professionals.
The PHCC Educational Foundation has supported the National Plumbing Competition for decades through its partnership with SkillsUSA and other industry organizations focused on workforce development and skilled trades education.
“The National Plumbing Competition shines a light on one of the fastest-growing and most in-demand jobs in America that doesn’t require a four-year degree,” said Dan Quinonez, Executive Director of the PHCC Educational Foundation. “The level of talent that is demonstrated on this floor is truly inspiring. Each year, we see a surge of interest from students across the country eager to participate in local competitions just to get a shot at competing here in Atlanta. Our hope is that events like this one will inspire people of all backgrounds to enter the trades, make it a career and help us close that skills gap.”
Industry Partners Help Support Plumbing Workforce Development
The 2026 National Plumbing Competition was made possible through support from numerous industry organizations and manufacturers, including the American Supply Association (ASA), Bernzomatic, Bradford White, BrassCraft, the Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute (CISPI), Charlotte Pipe & Foundry, Copper Development Association Inc., Delta Faucet, Home Depot Pro, IAPMO, Kohler, McWane, Milwaukee Tool, MrPEX Systems, Oatey, Rheem, Sioux Chief, Tyler Pipe and Coupling, Viega and Zoeller.
Their contributions helped provide the materials, equipment and resources needed to conduct the competition and expose students to products and technologies used throughout the plumbing industry.
SkillsUSA Continues To Build The Future Skilled Trades Workforce
The SkillsUSA Championships remain one of the largest hands-on workforce development events in the world, bringing together the nation’s top career and technical education students to compete across a wide range of skilled trade and leadership disciplines.
This year’s conference attracted nearly 20,000 attendees and featured 7,002 state champions competing in 115 different contests.
The 2027 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference is scheduled for June 21-25 in Atlanta.
To learn more about the PHCC Educational Foundation visit www.phccfoundation.org. To learn more about SkillsUSA visitwww.skillsusa.org.