SkillsUSA National Plumbing Competition Showcases Next Generation of Plumbing Talent

ATLANTA, GA — The nation’s top plumbing students gathered in Atlanta for the 2026 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC), where 48 competitors tested their skills in the annual National Plumbing Competition at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Representing high schools, vocational programs, technical schools and post-secondary institutions from across the country, competitors earned their place on the national stage by advancing through local and state-level competitions.

National Competition Challenges Students With Real-World Plumbing Skills

Over a day and a half of competition, students completed a demanding hands-on plumbing project that required them to rough-in a bathroom using copper, PVC and cast-iron piping systems.

The timed challenge tested practical installation skills, knowledge of plumbing systems, proficiency with cutting and assembly tools, and the ability to work accurately under pressure. Nearly all participants successfully completed the project, demonstrating the high level of preparation and technical knowledge required to reach the national competition.