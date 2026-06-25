PILC: Advocating for the Health of the Industry

GAITHERSBURG, MD — Brought together by Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI), the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO), and the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), PILC brings leading plumbing and HVAC associations together to identify shared challenges, align priorities, and advance solutions that benefit public health, water sustainability and the built environment. The Plumbing Industry Leadership Coalition—or PILC—exists, in essence, because the plumbing industry's biggest challenges can't be solved by any one organization.

“Its mission is simple: collaborate where collaboration delivers better outcomes for the industry and the public. When the industry speaks with one voice, we can move faster and have a greater impact,” says Kerry Stackpole, CEO/Executive Director, PMI.

According to Stackpole, the future of plumbing depends on three things: people, policy, and science, and these issues dominated the discussion: workforce development, trade and tariffs, the rapidly changing water regulatory landscape, and continued support for proven federal programs.

Furthermore, Dain Hansen, Executive Vice President, Government Relations, IAPMO, says that there are a number of issues that are impacting stakeholders across the plumbing sector. “The first was trade and supply-chain resilience: tariffs are now a structural cost driver for our members, not a passing disruption, and that touched almost every other conversation we had.

“The second was the integrity of the products entering the US market: counterfeit, falsely certified, and unsafe plumbing products sold through online marketplaces, and what stronger customs enforcement and marketplace accountability should look like.

“Third was the federal regulatory and funding environment: PFAS drinking water rules, EPA's WaterSense program, the plumbing research program at the National Institute of Standard and Technology (NIST) and water infrastructure appropriations,” says Hansen.

And running underneath all of it were our core legislative priorities: the Healthy H2O Act, the Advancing Water Reuse Act, the Water Conservation Rebate Tax Parity Act, and workforce development.

Budget Pressures

Hosted on the NIST campus in Gaithersburg, MD, PILC leaders focused on ensuring the industry has the people, policies and research needed to meet future challenges. But a sense of urgency looms as NIST faces continued federal budget pressures.

“I'd describe it as real budget pressure, but not a death sentence. And the distinction matters. The administration's FY2027 request was aggressive toward both NIST and EPA: it proposed cutting NIST to roughly $854 million and characterized the agency as having a ‘radical climate agenda,’” says Hansen, “but Congress has consistently refused to make the financial cuts to the extent that the White House would like in their budget.”

For context, the House Appropriations Committee landed NIST at around $1 billion, a roughly $160 million trim from the prior year but far short of the administration's proposed cut. And the Senate, which has rejected the House's deeper cuts in recent years, is expected to release its own EPA proposal in late June, which sets up a fall negotiation that, historically, lands well above the opening offers.

WaterSense is a small, voluntary, low-cost program that's earned bipartisan appropriations-report support since the program was authorized back in 2018, and that track record is its best protection. “Nobody should be complacent. These programs have to be defended every cycle, but the question isn't really ‘kill or keep,’ it's ‘at what level,’” says Hansen.