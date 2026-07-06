ASHRAE Annual Conference Highlights Data Centers, AI and Building Retrofits as Top Industry Priorities
Key Highlights
- ASHRAE's 2026 Annual Conference drew more than 2,200 HVAC&R professionals and featured more than 100 technical sessions
- Data center cooling, AI applications, A2L refrigerants and building retrofits were among the conference's most heavily attended topics
- The Society introduced new President Sarah Maston, unveiled its Vision 2035 strategic framework and announced the launch of the ASHRAE HVAC Hero educational game
ATLANTA, GA — ASHRAE concluded its 2026 Annual Conference, held June 27-July 1 in Austin, Texas, bringing together more than 2,233 HVAC/R and building science professionals for five days of technical education, networking and Society leadership activities.
The conference featured more than 100 technical sessions across eight educational tracks covering many of today's most pressing HVAC industry topics, including data center cooling, cybersecurity, dehumidification, commissioning, indoor environmental quality (IEQ) and emerging building technologies.
Registration remains open for on-demand virtual access to conference content, including technical session quizzes and Professional Development Hour (PDH) certificates.
Data Center Cooling and AI Sessions Draw Strong Interest
Among the conference's most attended technical presentations were sessions focused on high-density data center cooling, artificial intelligence applications and liquid cooling technologies, including:
- A Completely Waterless Two-Phase Cooling Architecture for Megawatt-Scale AI Data Centers
- Designing HVAC Systems for Data Centers
- Agentic AI Framework for Building Energy Simulation and Operation
- A2L Refrigerants in Data Centers: Issues, Strategies, and Future Trends
- Fluid Quality Monitoring and Maintenance in Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling: Differentiating TCS and FWS Requirements
The conference also included 10 professional development courses through the ASHRAE Learning Institute (ALI). The most popular courses covered Guideline 36 HVAC control sequences, dehumidification fundamentals and A2L refrigerant system design and installation requirements.
New President Focuses on Existing Building Performance
The conference marked the start of the 2026-27 Society year as Sarah E. Maston, P.E., BCxP, LEED AP, assumed the role of ASHRAE president.
“We need to figure out how team ASHRAE, with its wealth of knowledge and educational offerings, can help create a game plan to make existing buildings more efficient, healthy and resilient,” said Maston. “This year we are going to focus on codes, technical guidance and building our team.”
Maston also announced the launch of ASHRAE HVAC Hero, an educational video game that places users in the role of a facility manager responsible for improving building performance through maintenance decisions while applying ASHRAE standards and guidelines. The project was supported by premier donor Daikin along with sponsors Vertiv and the ASHRAE Foundation.
Maston's inaugural presentation, remarks and ASHRAE HVAC Hero are available at ashrae.org/president.
Vision 2035 Establishes Long-Term Direction
ASHRAE also introduced Vision 2035, a strategic framework intended to guide the Society's volunteer leadership and future strategic plans through 2035.
The initiative focuses on five key areas:
- Personalized and Resilient Environments
- Regenerative Development
- Human-Centered and Equitable Design
- Intelligent Building Lifecycle
- Low Carbon and Circular Built Environments
The conference also recognized member achievements during ASHRAE's annual Honors and Awards program.
Outgoing President Highlights Indoor Environmental Quality
Outgoing President Bill McQuade, P.E., CDP, Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP, delivered his final State of the Society address, reflecting on his presidential theme, Healthy Buildings: Designing for Life.
“Over the past 12 months, I have been proud to see ASHRAE embrace our Society theme, Healthy Buildings: Designing for Life, said McQuade. “The goal was to elevate Indoor Environmental Quality, or IEQ, to the same level of attention our industry already gives to energy efficiency, decarbonization, and refrigerant transition. There is real interest in working together to improve IEQ in both new and existing buildings, and many see ASHRAE as the organization best positioned to convene partners, coordinate efforts, accelerate guidance, and avoid duplication.”
All conference attendees, both in person and virtual, will retain access to recorded conference content for 12 months.
The 2027 ASHRAE Winter Conference is scheduled for Jan. 23-27, 2027, in Chicago. The AHR Expo will take place Jan. 25-27, 2027.