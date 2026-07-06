ASHRAE Annual Conference Highlights Data Centers, AI and Building Retrofits as Top Industry Priorities

During her inaugural address, Maston introduced her presidential theme, Changing the Game: Retrofitting for Resilience, emphasizing the need to improve the performance, efficiency and resilience of existing buildings.

“We need to figure out how team ASHRAE, with its wealth of knowledge and educational offerings, can help create a game plan to make existing buildings more efficient, healthy and resilient,” said Maston. “This year we are going to focus on codes, technical guidance and building our team.”

Maston also announced the launch of ASHRAE HVAC Hero, an educational video game that places users in the role of a facility manager responsible for improving building performance through maintenance decisions while applying ASHRAE standards and guidelines. The project was supported by premier donor Daikin along with sponsors Vertiv and the ASHRAE Foundation.

Maston's inaugural presentation, remarks and ASHRAE HVAC Hero are available at ashrae.org/president.

Vision 2035 Establishes Long-Term Direction

ASHRAE also introduced Vision 2035, a strategic framework intended to guide the Society's volunteer leadership and future strategic plans through 2035.

The initiative focuses on five key areas:

Personalized and Resilient Environments

Regenerative Development

Human-Centered and Equitable Design

Intelligent Building Lifecycle

Low Carbon and Circular Built Environments

The conference also recognized member achievements during ASHRAE's annual Honors and Awards program.

Outgoing President Highlights Indoor Environmental Quality

Outgoing President Bill McQuade, P.E., CDP, Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP, delivered his final State of the Society address, reflecting on his presidential theme, Healthy Buildings: Designing for Life.

“Over the past 12 months, I have been proud to see ASHRAE embrace our Society theme, Healthy Buildings: Designing for Life, said McQuade. “The goal was to elevate Indoor Environmental Quality, or IEQ, to the same level of attention our industry already gives to energy efficiency, decarbonization, and refrigerant transition. There is real interest in working together to improve IEQ in both new and existing buildings, and many see ASHRAE as the organization best positioned to convene partners, coordinate efforts, accelerate guidance, and avoid duplication.”

All conference attendees, both in person and virtual, will retain access to recorded conference content for 12 months.

The 2027 ASHRAE Winter Conference is scheduled for Jan. 23-27, 2027, in Chicago. The AHR Expo will take place Jan. 25-27, 2027.