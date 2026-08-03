EPIC2027 Expands Contractor Education With New Speakers, Larger Expo

LAS VEGAS, NV — EGIA Contractor University, HVAC Distributor University and OPTIMUS Financing, divisions of the nonprofit Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA), have announced the speaker lineup and program for EPIC2027, the organization's annual conference for home service contractors, distributors and industry partners.

Scheduled for Feb. 25-26, 2027, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, the eighth annual event will feature business education, contractor-focused breakout sessions, an expanded product expo and a keynote lineup designed to address leadership, sales, marketing, operations and business growth.

Keynote Speakers Focus on Leadership and Business Growth

The conference's keynote program includes NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, former FBI hostage negotiator and author Chris Voss, Liquid Death Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mike Cessario, and behavioral researcher and author Vanessa Van Edwards.

According to EGIA, each keynote will focus on skills contractors can apply to business leadership, negotiation, branding, communication and organizational development.

The conference will also introduce a new entertainment component with a live performance by comedian Jim Gaffigan, followed by the event's evening networking celebration.

Industry Experts Share Contractor Strategies

In addition to celebrity keynote presentations, EPIC2027 will feature educational sessions led by home service industry professionals covering sales, marketing, artificial intelligence, workforce development, operations and business management.

Scheduled speakers include Paul Kelly, Tommy Mello, Ken Goodrich, Chad Peterman, Brad Barron, Jason Walker, Stephanie Allen and Kathryn Howard, among others.

The educational program is designed to provide contractors with practical business strategies that can be implemented immediately after returning to their companies.

Expanded Expo Connects Contractors With Solution Providers

EGIA said EPIC2027 will feature its largest expo to date, bringing together manufacturers, technology providers and business service companies that support residential and commercial home service contractors.

An updated conference agenda will provide attendees with additional opportunities to meet exhibitors and explore products and services designed to improve business operations, increase efficiency and support company growth.

"Every year, our goal is to give contractors an experience they can't get anywhere else in this industry, and EPIC2027 sets a new standard," said Bruce Matulich, Chief Executive Officer of EGIA. "Between a keynote lineup of this caliber and Jim Gaffigan live on our main stage, this will be two days that attendees talk about for years to come—and two days that change how they run their businesses forever."

Registration opens Aug. 6, with additional conference information available through the event website, epic2027.com.